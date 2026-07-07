Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast: TSLE Industry Voices - Richard P. Davies (Episode 92) [Podcast]
Tuesday, July 7, 2026
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In this episode of TSLE Industry Voices, a subseries of the Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Jordan welcomes Richard Davies, General Counsel & Chief Administrative Officer of RoC Skincare, a private equity-backed global skincare company. Richard leads legal, regulatory, compliance, HR and administration at RoC and sits on the executive leadership team, with a focus on building the legal and operational infrastructure the business needs to scale: the right frameworks, processes and controls to support high growth without slowing the business down. He writes about these themes in his monthly Substack series, Built to Scale, aimed at legal and operational leaders at PE-backed companies.

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