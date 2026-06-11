Trade Secret Law Evolution: Episode 90 - New Circuit Cases on Statute of Limitations and the Preliminary Injunction Standard [Podcast]
Thursday, June 11, 2026
In this episode, Jordan breaks down a major statute of limitations ruling from the Federal Circuit, which erased a massive verdict, and a Sixth Circuit decision clarifying the plaintiff’s burden of proof when seeking a preliminary injunction.
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