Tracking Every Turn: California Drivers Challenge Axon’s ALPR Practices

Two California drivers have filed a class action against Axon Enterprise, alleging that the company’s automated license plate reader (ALPR) network tracks and stores California residents’ movements without the privacy disclosures state law requires. The complaint states that Axon’s fixed and police-vehicle cameras capture license plates, locations, timestamps, and vehicle characteristics, and then combines this information with other camera feeds and makes it searchable through its Evidence and Fusus software.

At the center of the case is California’s Automated License Plate Reader Privacy Act. Plaintiffs allege that Axon, as both an ALPR operator and end user, failed to implement and conspicuously post a required usage and privacy policy. According to the regulation, the privacy policy must address topics including authorized uses, access, sharing, security, data accuracy, and retention. The complaint also asserts claims for invasion of privacy under the California Constitution and intrusion upon seclusion, arguing that aggregating location records over time can reveal intimate details of a person’s life.

The plaintiffs seek to represent a class of people whose ALPR information was collected in California and processed or stored by Axon from November 3, 2023, onward. They request class certification, injunctive relief, and actual, liquidated, and punitive damages, among other remedies. For companies that operate surveillance technologies or provide the platforms that store and analyze the resulting data, the suit is a reminder that privacy compliance may turn not only on what customers do, but also on the vendor’s own role in collecting, accessing, and managing information, and on whether required disclosures and controls are in place.