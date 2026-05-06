Top 25 Questions Government Contractors Ask (and the Answers You Actually Need)

Government contracting can feel like learning a new language. Even sophisticated commercial vendors often struggle with the rules, acronyms, and procedural traps that come with selling to federal agencies.

Below are 25 of the most common questions contractors search online — along with short, practical answers designed for business owners, compliance teams, and government contracts professionals.

1. What Is a Government Contract?

A government contract is a legally binding agreement between a government agency and a private company for goods or services. Federal contracts are typically governed by the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) and agency supplements.

2. How Do I Get a Government Contract?

Most contractors start by identifying their NAICS code, registering in SAM.gov, and responding to solicitations. Many companies also enter the market through subcontracting or joint venturing before pursuing prime contracts.

3. What Is SAM.gov and Why Do I Need It?

SAM.gov is the federal government’s registration database for vendors. If you want to compete for federal prime contracts, you generally must be registered and active in SAM.

4. What Is a UEI Number?

The Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) is the federal government’s identifier for contractors. It replaced the DUNS number and is issued through SAM.gov during registration.

5. What Is a CAGE Code?

A Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) code identifies contractors doing business with the federal government. It is commonly required for awards and contract administration.

6. What Are NAICS Codes and Which One Should I Use?

NAICS codes classify the type of work your business performs. You should select the NAICS code that most closely matches your primary service offering and aligns with your revenue-generating work.

7. Where Are Federal Contract Opportunities Posted?

Most federal solicitations are posted on SAM.gov. Some agencies also post opportunities through internal portals, but SAM.gov is the primary platform for open competition.

8. What Is the Difference Between a Solicitation and an RFP?

A “solicitation” is the general term for a government request for offers. An RFP (Request for Proposals) is one type of solicitation — typically used for negotiated procurements where technical evaluation matters.

9. What Is a Sources Sought Notice?

A sources sought notice is market research. It is not a solicitation, but it can shape acquisition strategy and set-aside decisions — so responding can be strategically important.

10. What Is a GSA Schedule Contract and Is It Worth It?

A GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract is a long-term, government-wide contracting vehicle. It can be valuable for companies that plan to sell repeatedly to agencies, but it requires pricing disclosures, compliance, and administrative effort.

11. What Is an IDIQ Contract?

An IDIQ (Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity) contract is a framework contract that allows agencies to issue task orders over time. Many major federal procurements are awarded through IDIQ vehicles.

12. What Is a BPA?

A Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) is an arrangement under which agencies can place orders quickly, usually against an existing contract vehicle such as a GSA Schedule or IDIQ.

13. How Do I Write a Government Proposal?

A strong proposal is compliance-driven. Contractors should follow the solicitation instructions precisely, address every evaluation factor, and ensure pricing is consistent with the technical approach.

14. What Is the Difference Between LPTA and Best Value?

LPTA (Lowest Price Technically Acceptable) awards go to the lowest-priced offeror that meets minimum requirements. Best value trades price against quality and allows agencies to select a higher-priced proposal if it offers superior value.

15. What Is a Debriefing and How Do I Request One?

A debriefing is the government’s explanation of why you lost (or how you won). Debriefings are often critical to identifying protest grounds and improving future proposals. The rules for requesting one depend on the procurement type, but contractors should always request one.

16. What Is CPARS and Why Does It Matter?

CPARS is the government’s Contractor Performance Assessment Reporting System. Negative CPARS ratings can damage future competitiveness and may require a formal response or dispute process. Positive CPARS ratings can set you up for future contracts.

17. How Do I File a Bid Protest?

Bid protests can be filed at the Government Accountability Office, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, or sometimes directly with the agency. The best forum depends on timing, remedy, urgency, and whether a stay is needed. It is strongly recommended that contractors consult experienced legal counsel when considering a protest or responding to a protest challenging their contract award.

18. What Are GAO Bid Protest Deadlines?

GAO deadlines are short — often 10 days from when you knew or should have known the basis for protest, and sometimes even shorter for solicitation challenges. Depending on the procurement, a post-award protest may need to be filed within five days of a debriefing to trigger the automatic stay of contract performance. Because missing this deadline can be fatal, early coordination with experienced counsel is strongly recommended.

19. What Is the CICA Automatic Stay?

If you file a timely GAO protest, the Competition in Contracting Act (CICA) generally triggers an automatic stay of contract award or performance. This can be one of the most powerful strategic advantages of a GAO protest.

20. Can I Protest a Task Order Award?

Sometimes. Task order protests are allowed under certain thresholds and jurisdictional rules, depending on whether the award is under FAR 16.505, GSA, DoD, or other statutory authority.

21. What Is a Constructive Change?

A constructive change occurs when the government effectively changes the work — without issuing a formal modification — through direction, interference, or defective specifications. Contractors may be entitled to an equitable adjustment.

22. What Is a Request for Equitable Adjustment (REA)?

An REA is a request for additional compensation or schedule relief due to changes, delays, or other government-caused impacts. It is often a precursor to a formal Contract Disputes Act claim.

23. What Is the Difference Between an REA and a CDA Claim?

An REA is typically a negotiated request. A Contract Disputes Act (CDA) claim is a formal legal demand that can lead to a contracting officer’s final decision and appeal rights at a board of contract appeals or the Court of Federal Claims.

24. What Is a Termination for Convenience?

A termination for convenience generally allows the government to end a contract even when the contractor did nothing wrong. Contractors may recover allowable costs and certain termination settlement expenses, but generally not lost profits on unperformed work.

25. What Is a Termination for Default?

A termination for default is the government’s most severe contractual remedy for nonperformance. It can trigger reprocurement damages, negative past performance, and potential suspension/debarment consequences — making prompt legal strategy essential.

Final Takeaway

Government contracts are heavily regulated, and many contractor “mistakes” are procedural rather than technical. The companies that succeed long term tend to treat compliance, documentation, and bid strategy as core business functions — not afterthoughts.

If your business is pursuing federal opportunities, understanding these 25 questions is a strong starting point.