Tools to Address Workplace Violence in the Retail Sector [Video, Podcast]
Friday, October 17, 2025
Print Mail Download

In response to the alarming rise in workplace violence, particularly in the retail industry, states have begun implementing laws requiring employers to actively address this potential threat via policies and training.

On this episode of We get work®, we unpack the different state requirements for workplace violence prevention plans, and what employers can do to help keep their employees safe.

Today's hosts are Tania Mistretta, co-leader of the Retail Group, and Sierra Vierra, member of the firm’s Workplace Safety and Health group and principals, respectively, in the New York City and Salt Lake City offices of Jackson Lewis. They are joined by Adrienne Wood, an associate in the New Orleans office and also a member of the Workplace Safety and Health group.

Tania, Sierra, Adrienne, the question on everyone’s mind today is: What should employers consider when creating a workplace violence prevention plan, and how will that impact my business?

