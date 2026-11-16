TOLD YOU IT WOULD HAPPEN: Farmers Pays 7 Figures to Settle ANOTHER TCPA Class Action Just Weeks After “Precedent Set[ting]” SMS TCPA Resolution

A few months ago I reported on a TCPA class action settlement insurance giant Farmers entered into that looked like a terrible idea.

The company agreed to pay $2.8MM to resolve a TCPA DNC class action involving a mere ~8,000 text messages sent by a single agent.

I opined at the time that only was this a bad idea because SMS are likely not calls under the TCPA’s DNC provisions it was a bad idea because it established Farmers was willing to pay seven figures for messages sent by its 1099 independent contractors and that MANY more such cases would follow as a result.

Well here we are just a few months later and– yep, Farmers has had to write another seven-figure check.

In Heckerton v. Farmers, the Plaintiff sued for SMS messages sent by Farmers agents Nickolas Ward, Nate Esparza, Kyle Ryan Gray, Dustin Huffman, Jason Hall, Brian Shirey and LeNard Rhone, and their agencies.

Farmers rolled over and agreed to pay the 12,545 SMS recipients a total of $1.1MM– or up to $160.00 each.

The class is defined as:

For the four-year period prior to the filing of this lawsuit to the date of Class certification, all persons identified in the data produced by third-parties: (1) who received two or more text messages or phone calls from Nickolas Ward, Nate Esparza, Kyle Ryan Gray, Dustin Huffman, Jason Hall, Brian Shirey and/or LeNard Rhone and their agencies during a 12-month period in connection with the marketing of Farmers’ products or services; (2) whose number was registered on the Do Not Call Registry for more than 30 days at the time the calls and texts were received; and (3) whose number is registered to an individual and not a business.

Eesh.

So there you go insurers (and real estate brokerages)– take a note. If you start writing seven figure checks for the actions of your ICs you will never stop!