TN Visa to EB-2 NIW: How TN Holders Can Self-Petition for a Green Card

For TN visa holders, professionals from Canada and Mexico working in the United States under the United States-Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA), the move from temporary status to permanent residency may follow one of several paths.

TN status is tied to a specific employer and a specific occupation on the USMCA list, and it must be renewed or extended in order for you to keep working in that role. Getting a green card is a separate process from the TN visa itself, and it does not have to be tied to a single employer the way TN status is.

One route to permanent residence is the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW), which allows eligible professionals to self-petition without employer sponsorship or permanent labor certification. This article covers the transition from TN status to a green card through EB-2 NIW, including the eligibility criteria and certain considerations TN holders must keep in mind when planning to renew their TN visa or travelling internationally.

How EB-2 NIW Works for TN Professionals

The EB-2 NIW allows eligible professionals to file Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Worker, on their own behalf without a job offer, employer petitioner, or permanent labor certification.

Holding TN status does not establish eligibility for an EB-2 NIW by itself. A petitioner must first qualify for the underlying EB-2 category as either an advanced-degree professional or a person of exceptional ability in the sciences, arts, or business.

As well as demonstrating that the EB-2 category requirements are met, the petitioner must also satisfy the three-part test established in Matter of Dhanasar, 26 I&N Dec. 884 (AAO 2016). USCIS considers whether:

The proposed endeavor has substantial merit and national importance. The petitioner is well-positioned to advance the proposed endeavor. On balance, it would benefit the United States to waive the job-offer and labor-certification requirements.

TN holders are evaluated under the same standard as other EB-2 NIW petitioners. TN status does not independently satisfy any of these requirements, and eligibility depends on the proposed endeavor, the petitioner’s qualifications, and the supporting evidence regardless of the applicant’s status.

Unlike an employer-sponsored EB-2 case, an EB-2 NIW petition does not require the employer to complete the permanent labor certification process before Form I-140 is filed. The petition is based on the professional’s proposed work in the United Statesand their benefits to the national interest rather than on a specific permanent job offer.

Our complete guide to the EB-2 NIW explains these requirements in greater detail.

Filing for EB-2 NIW from TN Status

An EB-2 NIW petition is filed through Form I-140, the immigrant petition, with evidence addressing the underlying EB-2 requirements and the three Dhanasar prongs. For TN holders, timing and travel plans need particular attention alongside that filing.

TN is a temporary, non-immigrant classification and does not provide the same recognition of dual intent as H-1B or L-1 status. Filing an immigrant petition under a non-immigrant visa such as TN is allowed and it does not automatically end TN status, but it may become relevant during a later TN visa renewal application, extension request, or request for admission to the United States. The specific analysis depends on the facts and timing of every individual case.

The timing of filing of Form I-140 may therefore need to be considered alongside upcoming TN renewals, international travel, and any planned Form I-485 filing.

Filing Form I-485 from TN Status

Depending on visa availability and the person’s circumstances, Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, may be filed concurrently with Form I-140 or after the I-140 is approved.

Filing Form I-485 begins the adjustment-of-status process inside the United States. It also changes the travel considerations for a person in TN status.

After filing Form I-485, a person in TN status generally must obtain advance parole before leaving the United States. Departing without advance parole once Form I-485 has been filed will generally cause USCIS to treat the adjustment application as abandoned.

Advance parole allows the person to seek parole upon return without abandoning their adjustment of status application, but it does not guarantee admission to the United States.

The permanent-residence stage may proceed through adjustment of status inside the United States or immigrant visa processing through a U.S. consulate abroad. The appropriate steps depend on visa availability and the applicant’s individual circumstances.

Visa Availability for Canadian and Mexican TN Holders

In the July 2026 Visa Bulletin, EB-2 is current under both the Final Action Dates and Dates for Filing charts for applicants chargeable to Mexico and to countries within the “All Chargeability Areas Except Those Listed” column, which includes Canada.

A current category means that no cut-off date applies under the relevant Visa Bulletin chart and that an immigrant visa number is immediately available. It does not determine how long USCIS or the Department of State (DOS) will take to complete the case. Visa Bulletin dates can change each month, so applicants should confirm current availability before relying on a particular filing timeline.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a TN visa holder apply for EB-2 NIW?

TN status does not prevent a person from filing an EB-2 NIW petition, but it also does not establish eligibility by itself. USCIS evaluates whether the petitioner meets the underlying EB-2 requirements and the three-part Dhanasar test. Your current visa category does not factor into this decision.

Does EB-2 NIW require employer sponsorship from a TN visa holder?

No. An EB-2 NIW is a self-petition and does not require employer sponsorship or permanent labor certification.

How long does EB-2 NIW take from TN status?

Standard Form I-140 processing times vary and should be checked using USCIS’s current processing-times tool. Premium processing is available and requires USCIS to take adjudicative action within 45 business days.

The time required to complete the permanent-residence process depends on visa availability, whether the applicant uses adjustment of status or consular processing, and the facts of the individual case.

Can Canadian and Mexican TN holders both apply for EB-2 NIW?

Yes. Canadian and Mexican citizens may file EB-2 NIW petitions. Learn more in our guides for Canadian citizens and Mexican nationals.

The underlying eligibility standard is the same regardless of TN nationality. Immigration history, country of chargeability, travel plans, and the person’s intended permanent-residence process may affect the broader case strategy.

Does filing Form I-140 give a TN holder lawful status?

No. Filing or receiving approval of Form I-140 does not grant lawful immigration status, employment authorization, or permission to remain in the United States. A TN holder must continue to maintain valid status unless another authorized period of stay applies.

Can a TN holder travel after filing Form I-140?

Filing Form I-140 does not create the same travel rules as filing Form I-485. However, filing an immigrant petition may become relevant when a person later applies for a TN visa renewal or seeks admission in TN status because TN is a temporary classification. Travel plans should be evaluated based on the person’s filing history and circumstances.

Can a TN holder file Form I-485 at the same time as Form I-140?

Concurrent filing may be available when the applicable Visa Bulletin category is current, and the applicant otherwise qualifies to adjust status. Filing Form I-485 creates additional considerations involving travel, employment authorization, and maintenance of non-immigrant status.

Conclusion

Moving from TN status toward permanent residence through EB-2 NIW requires careful consideration of EB-2 NIW eligibility and the implications of filing an immigrant petition.

TN holders may need to consider how Form I-140 and Form I-485 interact with continued TN status, future renewal or admission requests, international travel, visa availability, and the choice between adjustment of status and consular processing.