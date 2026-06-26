Title X of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act: What Real Estate Developers, Investors and Lenders Need to Know

Introduction

On June 23, 2026, the U.S. Congress passed an amended version of H.R. 6644, The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act (the Act). The final Act still needs to receive a signature from the President before passage; however, if enacted, Title X of the Act would represent one of the most significant federal interventions into the single-family rental (SFR) and build-to-rent (BTR) sectors in recent years.

Although much of the public discussion surrounding the Act has focused on restricting “Wall Street” ownership of single-family homes, a closer review of Title X reveals a more nuanced framework. Rather than broadly prohibiting institutional ownership of single-family housing, the Act generally seeks to limit certain acquisitions of existing housing inventory by large institutional investors while preserving numerous activities viewed as contributing to housing supply, including BTR development, substantial rehabilitation programs, homeownership initiatives, senior housing communities and certain secondary-market transactions.

For developers, investors and lenders active in the SFR and BTR sectors, understanding the scope of the Act’s restrictions and exceptions will be critical as the legislation progresses toward final consideration.

Overview of Title X

Title X, entitled “Home-Ownership For Main Street America,” would prohibit a “large institutional investor” from purchasing, or contracting to purchase, a “single-family home” unless the transaction falls within one or more of several statutory exceptions. The Act defines a “single-family home” as a structure containing two (2) or fewer dwelling units intended for residential occupancy by a single household, but excludes manufactured homes.

The legislation generally defines a “large institutional investor” as a for-profit entity that directly or indirectly exercises investment control over at least 350 single-family homes after the Act’s enactment (excluding any homes purchased in an “excepted purchase”). The definition of “investment control” is intentionally broad and extends beyond direct ownership to include certain entities that control investment managers, advisors, general partners, managing members, or significant ownership interests in the applicable ownership structure. Notably, the Act does not require divestiture of homes owned by any large institutional investor prior to the enactment of the Act, as was once proposed, or prevent bankruptcy filings or proceedings.

Importantly, the Act also defines “purchase” broadly to include acquisitions, construction activities, mergers, foreclosures, transfers, and certain bulk transactions, regardless of whether consideration is paid.

The breadth of these definitions suggests that Congress intends the Act to apply to a wide range of ownership structures and transaction formats commonly used in institutional real estate investing.

However, the Act includes an exception in its general prohibition for any “excepted purchases,” which generally includes (i) newly built, renovated or rental conversions of single-family homes intended for sale and not to be a rented residence pending sale, (ii) BTR programs, (iii) renovate-to-rent programs, (iv) homeownership programs, (v) purchases in connection with debt enforcement not intended for long-term investment, (vi) sales between large institutional investors, (vii) communities intended and operated for households with at least one (1) member aged 55 or older that satisfy visitability standards established by HUD and (viii) sales from non-covered sellers if they occur no more than two (2) years after Act’s effective date, or any combination of the above.

Build-to-Rent Appears Largely Preserved

One of the most significant takeaways for developers and capital providers is that the current bill text appears designed to preserve the BTR sector.

The Act expressly exempts purchases made pursuant to a “build-to-rent program,” including transactions involving newly constructed homes that are intended to be operated as rental housing in either an all-rental community or a mixed rental and for-sale community.

This exemption is particularly important because it recognizes BTR as a housing-production strategy rather than merely a housing-acquisition strategy. As currently drafted, the exemption appears broad enough to encompass many traditional merchant-builder models under which a developer constructs, leases-up, stabilizes and ultimately sells a BTR community to institutional capital. The combination of the build-to-rent exception and the exception for purchases from institutional investors that acquired homes in compliance with the Act suggests Congress intended qualifying BTR communities to remain transferable among institutional owners.

While future regulations and agency guidance will ultimately determine how the exemption is applied in practice, the current statutory language does not appear intended to disrupt the development, financing, leasing, stabilization, and disposition lifecycle that has become common throughout the BTR industry.

Secondary-Market Liquidity May Remain Available

The bill also contains an important exception permitting purchases from another large institutional investor if the seller either owned the home prior to enactment of the Act or acquired the home in compliance with the Act. For institutional investors, this provision may be one of the most consequential components of the proposed legislation.

Although the Act does not expressly state that a qualifying BTR asset retains exempt status indefinitely, the exception permitting purchases from institutional investors that either owned homes as of enactment or acquired them in compliance with the Act effectively creates what may be viewed as a chain of compliant ownership. As a result, subsequent institutional transfers of qualifying assets appear intended to remain permissible, which is critical to preserving liquidity within the BTR market.

If interpreted broadly, the exception could preserve secondary-market liquidity by allowing compliant assets to continue to trade among institutional owners after their initial acquisition. Such a framework would support portfolio sales, recapitalizations, REIT acquisitions and other common exit strategies that are critical to the continued availability of institutional capital in the sector.

Significant Compliance and Operational Considerations

Although much attention has been directed toward the acquisition restrictions contained in Title X, the operational and compliance provisions may ultimately have a greater day-to-day impact on institutional owners and their capital partners.

The proposed legislation would require large institutional investors to report to HUD regarding their housing holdings and geographic footprint on a city-by-city basis (unless the investor owns ten (10) or fewer homes in a given city) within one hundred eighty (180) days after the enactment of the Act and annually thereafter. In addition, HUD would be directed to establish a complaint intake and reporting program relating to covered investors and their tenants.

Large institutional investors would then be required to provide renters with written notice of HUD’s aforementioned programs at move-in and by December 31st of each year, and such owners would be required to include such information on their websites in a manner that is accessible to their renters.

As a practical matter, compliance with these provisions could require new reporting systems, ownership-tracking procedures, tenant-notice protocols and coordination among ownership entities, asset managers, and property managers.

Penalties and Enforcement

The Act generally grants HUD and the Secretary of the Treasury with compliance oversight and enforcement of the Act’s requirements. Specifically, the Act imposes potential civil penalties in an amount that is not more than $1,000,000 per violation, or three (3) times the purchase price of the property involved, whichever is greater. With respect to the new operational and compliance requirements imposed upon owners noted above, it appears the intent of the Act is to regulate violations of existing law by institutional landlords against their tenants, as opposed to creating new landlord-tenant causes of action; however, market participants should continue to monitor future agency guidance as to how this will be implemented.

Key Questions for Market Participants

Although the current draft provides greater clarity than earlier versions of the legislation, several significant interpretive questions remain.

Aggregation of Affiliated Investment Structures

The Act contains broad attribution and control concepts that appear designed to prevent market participants from avoiding the 350-home threshold through the use of multiple affiliated entities. The Act does not define the degree of coordination required for separate entities to be deemed acting in concert for purposes of being deemed a “large institutional investor.” These concepts are anchored in the definition itself, which reaches an entity holding the requisite homes “alone or in concert with 1 or more other entities” (Section 1001(a)(3)(A)(ii)), and in the five-prong investment-control test set forth in Section 1001(a)(3)(B), which captures an entity that (i) owns or holds primary authority or fiduciary responsibility over the home, (ii) is or controls the general partner or managing member of the owner, (iii) is or controls the investment manager, management company or investment advisor of the owner, (iv) owns or controls more than twenty-five percent (25%) of any class of equity interests in the owner (unless a “passive investor”), or (v) otherwise controls the owner.

Questions remain regarding how the Treasury or HUD may treat (i) commonly managed investment funds, (ii) co-investment vehicles, (iii) parallel funds, (iv) joint ventures, (v) asset managers, (vi) investment advisors and (vii) other entities that exercise some degree of investment authority. If interpreted broadly, it appears the Act is intended to aggregate affiliated entities, commonly managed funds, co-investment vehicles and other structures that may traditionally be viewed as separate investment vehicles. While ordinary third-party property managers do not appear to be the intended targets of the legislation, it remains unclear whether the Act’s purview would extend to investment managers, asset managers or other parties exercising significant investment or operational authority that more closely resemble the statutory language, despite not owning the properties in question.

Under the Act, one threshold for determining if an entity is deemed a “large institutional investor” is if the entity owns or controls more than twenty-five percent (25%) of any class of equity interests in the owner, unless such entity is a “passive investor.” However, it is unclear what factors will be sufficient, or insufficient, to be considered a “passive investor” under the Act.

It is also not specified in the Act what methodology will be used to reach the 350-home threshold count, and questions may arise as to how unique situations are interpreted, such as duplexes, ground leases and partially constructed homes or homes currently under development.

For sophisticated institutional investors, these issues may prove more consequential than the acquisition restrictions themselves. Investors should continue to monitor future regulatory guidance and interpretation regarding these considerations.

Treatment of Indirect Purchases and Contracting to Purchase

The Act broadly defines “purchase,” but it remains unclear whether equity-level acquisitions involving ownership entities will be treated as purchases of the underlying homes and how far the prohibition will be extended relative to other indirect acquisition mechanisms. Future guidance may need to address whether common alternative transaction structures constitute purchases of the underlying homes for purposes of Title X.

For example, the Act has a specific exemption regarding any purchase in connection with a restructuring or other reorganization of ownership of single-family homes owned or purchased on or prior to the enactment of the Act. This raises the question of what qualifies as “restructuring” or “reorganization,” and how far can recapitalizations or upstream entity changes go before they cease to be a qualifying reorganization. This issue may become particularly relevant in connection with (i) REIT acquisitions, (ii) fund recapitalizations, (iii) GP/LP restructurings, (iv) mergers, (v) platform acquisitions and (vi) portfolio contribution transactions.

As noted, the purview of the Act’s prohibition also extends to apply to “enter[ing] into a contract to directly or indirectly purchase” a single-family home. Developers and investors should be aware of this nuance when looking to sign up deals, and future guidance may be necessary to determine how this may be applied to different types of agreements, such as non-binding letters of intent.

Scope of Build-to-Rent Protection

There are remaining questions on what types of factors will be considered for a community to be deemed a “build-to-rent program” under the Act’s exemption, such as (i) if there will be a minimum holding period, (ii) if rental intent must exist at the time of entitlement of the project, (iii) if homes can later be converted to for-sale inventory and (iv) how mixed-use communities will be treated.

While the intention of the Act appears to support subsequent institutional-to-institutional secondary-market transactions, several interpretive questions remain. The Act does not expressly state that a qualifying BTR asset retains exempt status indefinitely or that future purchasers automatically inherit the original exemption. Although the current language strongly suggests congressional intent to preserve BTR development and institutional ownership, questions remain regarding the extent to which exemption status follows the asset over time and the application of the exemption to future institutional ownership transfers, such as recapitalizations, portfolio sales, mixed-use communities and contribution or other indirect ownership transactions.

As a result, market participants should continue monitoring future guidance regarding institutional-to-institutional transfers, portfolio contributions, mergers, recapitalizations and other non-traditional transaction structures.

Renovate-to-Rent Requirements

The Act also creates an exception for certain renovate-to-rent programs, which the Act generally categorizes as where the owner or investor substantially rehabilitates homes not meeting certain structural or core systems code elements with not less than fifteen percent (15%) of the purchase price invested in aggregate improvements.

The statutory language appears targeted toward meaningful redevelopment activity rather than ordinary turnover renovations or cosmetic upgrades. Questions remain regarding what specifically constitutes qualifying structural or core-system improvements and how compliance with the required investment thresholds will be demonstrated.

Homeownership Program Requirements

Another exception under the Act pertains to homeownership programs whereby the owner or investor implements consumer-credit-style tenant contracts, opt-in positive rent reporting and “meaningful” investor financial support (including price concessions), which also may include certain homeownership-boosting programs with right-of-first-refusal and 30-day “first look” period for the renters. As a technical matter, these are two distinct excepted-purchase categories under the Act: the “homeownership program” exception in Section 1001(a)(2)(D) and the separate “program to boost homeownership” exception in Section 1001(a)(2)(E), the latter of which houses the right-of-first-refusal and 30-day “first look” requirements.

However, certain components for qualifying as an excepted homeownership program remain unclear based on the statutory language, such as (i) how the positive rent reporting is intended to be implemented, (ii) what will be required in tenant contracts to fall within a consumer-credit characterization and (iii) what price concessions and other factors will constitute “meaningful” financial support from the investor to the tenants.

Debt Enforcement Requirements

A key takeaway for lenders and institutional creditors in the SFR and BTR sectors are the exceptions related to debt enforcement, specifically that purchases of single-family homes will be exempt so long as they are (i) in satisfaction of debts where the large institutional investor has the right to repossess the home(s) under such credit contract or (ii) undertaken by a mortgage servicer, lender or other entity “solely as a result of” a foreclosure or other enforcement remedy resulting from a borrower default and “not [acquired] as a long-term investment strategy.”

However, lenders should continue to monitor how the regulatory guidance interprets the “solely as a result of” and “not as a long-term investment strategy” components of this exception. Questions remain regarding permissible holding periods and disposition treatment of acquired BTR or SFR assets following foreclosure or deed-in-lieu transactions.

Questions Regarding Penalties and Enforcement

As noted above, the potential penalties arising from violations of the Act are significant, but questions remain as to how those will be enforced. Based on the statutory language, the civil penalties appear to be specifically limited to violations of the “purchase” prohibition. Section 1001(d)(1) authorizes a civil penalty for a violation of the “purchase” prohibition in Section 1001(b), and the renter-outreach, notice and reporting obligations set forth in Section 1001(c) carry no corresponding penalty cross-reference. While a broader interpretation cannot be ruled out, the text more strongly supports the view that the monetary penalty attaches only to prohibited purchases, leaving the operational and compliance requirements without a stated civil penalty. It also remains to be seen what methodology would be used to impose those penalties, such as on a per-home, per-transaction, per-contract, per-closing, or per-reporting-period basis. The methodology ultimately adopted could significantly affect the magnitude of potential exposure.

Practical Considerations for Market Participants

While the legislation remains subject to further congressional action and ultimate passage, developers, investors and lenders may wish to begin evaluating how the Act could affect future transactions and their current ownership platforms.

Prospective purchasers of SFR and BTR communities may desire to incorporate protections in their purchase agreements with sellers. Potential considerations include (i) additional representations and warranties regarding compliance with Title X requirements and status as a “large institutional investor” or an “excepted purchase,” (ii) covenants that sellers will continue to comply with Title X requirements during the term of the purchase agreement and provide the purchaser with copies of any documentation evidencing same and (iii) surviving indemnities protecting the purchaser against any violations of Title X by the seller prior to the closing date. Prospective purchasers may also desire to conduct additional diligence regarding the seller’s basis for qualifying under any applicable Title X exception and maintain supporting documentation for future transactions.

Owners and operators of SFR and BTR communities should be mindful of coordinating with their property and asset managers to ensure ongoing compliance with the Title X requirements, particularly given the potential increased regulatory visibility into tenant disputes and enhanced scrutiny of property management practices. Specifically, owners and operators may consider expanding the manager’s obligations in their property and asset management agreements to track the reporting and disclosure requirements relative to tenants and HUD, as well as requiring managers to expand their required deliverables to cover evidence of compliance and reported claims from tenants pursuant to the new complaint intake and reporting program.

Developers and investors should consider (i) creating annual compliance and reporting infrastructure across assets, (ii) tracking home counts across ownership platforms, (iii) reviewing portfolio structures and ownership platforms for aggregation concerns, (iv) updating lease forms, (v) implementing and tracking property and asset manager compliance protocols, (vi) updating their marketing and entitlement materials for specific projects to emphasize characteristics that conform with intended statutory exceptions and (vii) updating internal record-keeping and annual filing systems to satisfy potential lender and investor obligations. Market participants generally will need to evaluate whether existing and future projects fit within one or more of the Act’s statutory exceptions and should monitor future agency guidance that may shape implementation of the Act. Venture partners may also need to evaluate whether existing investor agreements adequately allocate responsibility for compliance, reporting obligations, information sharing and responses to governmental inquiries.

Looking Ahead

The current version of the Act appears considerably more targeted than many of the proposals that initially generated concern among SFR and BTR market participants. Rather than wholesale prohibiting institutional participation in the single-family housing sector, the bill appears focused on restricting certain acquisitions of existing housing inventory while preserving many activities associated with increased housing production and long-term investment.

Nevertheless, the breadth of the Act’s definitions, attribution rules, reporting requirements and unresolved interpretive questions suggest that the ultimate impact of the legislation will depend heavily on future regulatory interpretation and implementation. That said, the scope of permissible rulemaking is itself constrained. Under Section 1001(b)(4)(B), any regulations issued by the Secretary of the Treasury may not amend the statutory definitions, alter the categories of “excepted purchases” in a manner that undermines the Act’s goal of expanding the number of single-family homes available to individual households, add any category of “large institutional investor” not established by the section, or alter the 350-home threshold. As a result, agency guidance may clarify how the Act applies at the margins, but it cannot move the core definitional and quantitative elements, a point worth bearing in mind when assessing the open interpretive questions identified above.

Two additional structural features further temper the Act’s long-term reach. First, the prohibition is not permanent: under Section 1001(f), the requirements and prohibitions take effect one hundred eighty (180) days after enactment and are repealed fifteen (15) years after that effective date, a feature relevant to underwriting longer-hold strategies. Second, Section 1001(b)(4)(A) directs the Secretary of the Treasury, upon identifying a risk of material negative impact on the housing market, to issue regulations aimed at minimizing market disruptions, including preserving the ability of market participants to dispose of single-family homes in an orderly fashion, which is language that may further support the continued availability of secondary-market liquidity discussed above.

While developers, investors and lenders active in the SFR and BTR sectors should continue monitoring legislative developments, those market participants should begin evaluating potential impacts now rather than waiting for final enactment and implementing guidance.

Our firm continues to monitor federal, and state legislative developments, agency activity and market responses related to institutional ownership within SFR and BTR communities. Developers, investors and lenders should consult counsel regarding how evolving legislation and policy proposals may affect their projects.