As employees begin traveling for the holidays, it is a good time for employers to take the opportunity to remind staff about best practices to keep information secure while working remotely.

Quick Hits

Scammers ramp up cyberattacks during the holiday season.

Employers can remind employees about policies regarding traveling with devices, using public WiFi networks, and routing work-related communications through noncorporate platforms, such as personal email accounts or text messages.

Pre-holiday reminders may help employers prevent financial losses, system disruptions, and liability exposure.

Holidays Can Mean Heightened Risk

As employees prepare for holiday travel, they may anticipate working from locations that are less digitally secure than their in-office or at-home setups. Threat actors are poised to take advantage of relaxed security measures and the fact that holiday plans make workers less attuned to cybersecurity and data privacy best practices. Targeting workers while they are outside their normal work routines, when their focus may be elsewhere, and where they are using less secure networks can introduce risk to an otherwise secure business.

Common holiday-time scams involve fake package delivery notices, fake bank account alerts, or a message demanding a transfer of gift cards or company funds, designed to appear as if they were legitimately sent by a company executive or supervisor.

Reiterate Existing Cybersecurity Practices

Employers can make employees aware of the holiday-time heightened risks and remind them of basic cybersecurity best practices. This may include warning employees not to click on suspicious links or QR codes and to be wary of any message that urgently requests an action, regardless of the purported “sender.” Also, employers can encourage employees to call or email the appropriate person directly to verify a message that appears suspicious, immediately report scams to the IT department, use strong passwords, and never disclose verification codes or login credentials. Employers may also want to remind workers to report the loss or theft of a work laptop or phone, especially if the device contains sensitive information.

Companies’ existing Acceptable Use Policies (AUPs) often address these risks through codified rules that govern the use of technology. For example, AUPs often prohibit using of unsecured public wireless networks, downloading unapproved apps on company-owned devices, or communicating with clients outside of official organizational channels. Increasingly, businesses require new and existing employees to receive, review, and acknowledge AUPs as a condition of their employment.

Therefore, securing a company’s digital domain around the holidays likely doesn’t involve reinventing the wheel. Instead, employers may use the start of the holiday period to remind employees about AUPs. Working with your IT department and internal communications teams, businesses can draft a reminder message—likely issued by a senior corporate leader—that reminds employees of four or five critical policies that are relevant to working remotely. It can include information about the heightened cyber risks during the holiday season, including scams, phishing attacks, and other seemingly innocent techniques that threat actors use to trick unsuspecting victims.

Mitigating Travel-Related Harms

When employees travel internationally, it’s possible that their devices could be confiscated or searched by a domestic or foreign security agency, potentially raising data privacy concerns. To address this, employers’ AUPs can stipulate that workers should not carry company devices across international borders unless it is absolutely necessary for work. Alternatively, companies can issue employees devices that are scrubbed of sensitive information.

With clear policies and attention to information security protocols, the holiday season can proceed smoothly and steer clear of data breaches and hacking mishaps.