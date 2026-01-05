’Tis the Season for California’s New Employment Laws- Employer Considerations for 2026
Monday, January 5, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

As California employers head into another year of compliance planning, the Golden State legislature has not slowed down. From higher wage thresholds and expanded pay-equity rules to sweeping changes affecting AI use, layoffs, and worker mobility, the coming year brings a slate of employment law updates that HR, legal, and business leaders may want to pay close attention to. Here’s a summary of notable changes coming in 2026 (and some that have already gone into effect).1

Continue reading the full GT Advisory. 

1Unless otherwise noted, the new laws will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.
©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

CMS and FDA Unveil a Digital Health Pilot for Chronic Conditions
by: Charles C. Dunham, IV , Ashley Wollaston
H-1B Program Update: DC Court Upholds Presidential Proclamation as DHS Finalizes Wage-Weighted Lottery for FY 2027
by: Laura Foote Reiff
Saudi Arabia’s Data Centre Expansion- Regulatory Framework and Strategic Considerations
by: Dr. Yazid Almasoud
DHS Amends Regulations Governing the H-1B Work Visa Selection Process
by: Michael Eisenstadt
Colorado Approves New Rules Regulating Methane Emissions from Landfills
by: Courtney M. Shephard , Mary Katherine Andrews
Mexico’s New General Water Law and Reforms to the National Water Law
by: Erick Hernández Gallego , Luis Jorge Akle Arronte
NY DEC Announces Four New PFAS Initiatives
by: Steven C. Russo , Jeshica Patel
Pending US Supreme Court Opinion and Potential IEEPA Refunds
by: Laura Siegel Rabinowitz , Donald S. Stein
Congress Abolishes Certain Exemptions for Foreign Private Issuers; Will Now Require Compliance with Section 16(a) Beneficial Ownership Reporting For Directors and Officers
by: Barbara A. Jones , Win Rutherfurd
2026 Outlook: Artificial Intelligence
by: Reena R. Bajowala , Wouter van Wengen
January 2026 Visa Bulletin: Key Movements and EB-5 Advancements for China
by: Natalie Gorelishvili
CJEU Clarifies Scope of Protection for Works of Applied Art
by: Dr. Laura M. Zentner
Providing Useful Tools: FINRA Releases its 2026 Annual Regulatory Oversight Report, Together with a FINRA Unscripted Podcast Filled with Senior Leadership Insights
by: Richard M. Cutshall , John O. Lukanski

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 