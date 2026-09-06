Three Questions (Additional) Every Business Owner Should Ask Their Lawyer

Knowing what to ask a lawyer for has become almost as important as knowing what to ask a lawyer about.

There was a time, not all that long ago, when a single attorney could reasonably handle the legal needs of a family or a small business across almost any subject that came up. The world those clients lived in was simpler. The contracts were shorter. The regulations were fewer. The tax code was thinner. The disputes tended to follow familiar paths.

A lawyer with good judgment and a broad general background could cover most of what a client needed, and the cost of being a generalist was low because the cost of being wrong was usually manageable.

That world changed. The volume and complexity of law in nearly every subject grew faster than any one practitioner could keep up with. Regulatory frameworks expanded. Tax planning became its own discipline, and then several disciplines. Litigation grew procedural and technical in ways that demanded sustained attention to a smaller and smaller slice of practice. Industries developed their own specialized bodies of law.

Specialization was the profession’s honest response to a real shift in the world. Clients were well served then, and continue to be now, by attorneys who have spent the time it takes to truly know an area of law.

Specialization, in other words, is not the problem. It is part of the answer.

What clients are well served by recognizing, particularly as the world keeps getting more complicated, is that another layer of work is increasingly worth asking about alongside specialist practice. The issue of the day still needs to be solved, and the specialist has always done that well.

But it is fair, and usually wise, to also ask how the issue came to exist in the first place, whether anything can be done to keep it from happening again, and what other issues may be over the horizon that are worth thinking about now rather than later.

Three Questions Worth Asking Beyond the Immediate One

Almost every meaningful client conversation starts with a presenting issue. A vendor refuses to pay an invoice. A board member is threatening to resign. An insurance carrier denies a claim. A regulator sends a letter. A neighbor disputes a property line. The presenting issue is real, and it needs attention. The work of resolving it is real work, often technical, and it deserves the focused expertise of someone who knows the area well.

What is worth understanding is that there are three additional questions a client can profitably raise alongside the first one.

How did we end up here?

Is there anything we should change so this does not happen again?

And given everything that is known about this client, this business, this family, what else is likely to come around the bend that is worth thinking about now rather than later?

Those are not separate engagements. They are extensions of the same conversation, and the answers to them are often where the most lasting value gets delivered.

When a board calls about a single delinquent assessment, the presenting issue is collection. The further questions are whether the association’s governing documents, enforcement practices, and reserve posture got it to this point, and whether the next twelve months are likely to bring more of the same.

When a farmer calls about a lease he wants to terminate, the presenting issue is in the lease. The further questions are whether the structure of the operation’s contracts and succession plans is keeping pace with where the farm is actually headed.

When a business owner calls about a non-compete, the presenting issue is in the clause. The further questions reach into employment, intellectual property, and the owner’s long-term plan for the company. The specialist answers the first question. The bigger picture comes from asking the rest.

Personal Life Has Gotten More Complicated Too

It is easy to think of this layered approach as a business phenomenon. It is not. Personal life has grown just as complex over the past generation, and the questions that follow people through their own lives have started to look a lot like the questions that follow a business through its life.

Consider a few examples that sound at first like personal or financial questions and turn out to be legal ones as well. A parent looking at a child who, for any number of reasons, may not be able to manage finances or live independently as an adult is asking a planning question, but the planning has to take shape through guardianship considerations, special needs trusts, beneficiary designations, and the careful structuring of assets so that public benefits are not inadvertently lost.

A person in their fifties or sixties asking how long they want to keep working is asking a lifestyle question, but the answer touches succession planning for a closely held business, the timing of buy-sell triggers, retirement account drawdowns, and the alignment of estate documents with what the next chapter is actually going to look like.

A business owner asking how much risk to take with a new venture is asking a financial question, but the right answer may depend on entity structure, insurance posture, personal guaranty exposure, and the way liability is allocated across the rest of the owner’s assets, all of which look different at fifty than they did at thirty-five.

Each of those is, on its face, a life question. Each is also, in substance, a legal question, and a person who treats them as separate is likely to be surprised somewhere along the way.

The three forward-looking questions that serve a business client also serve a thoughtful person managing the moving parts of an increasingly complicated life.

A Plan Does Not Have to Be Formal to Be Real

There is a tendency, especially among clients who have not previously sat through a formal planning exercise, to assume that “strategy” or “planning” means a binder no one reads. It does not.

A plan, stripped down, is just a clear sense of what you are trying to accomplish, what you are willing to spend to get there, and what you are not willing to give up along the way. That can live in a forty-page document or on the back of an envelope. The form is irrelevant. What matters is whether the people making decisions, whether a board, an owner, a couple, or a family, actually share the same picture of where they are going.

Where this comes into play, in legal terms, is that almost every legal decision is also a resource allocation decision. Whether to litigate or settle is a planning question. Whether to enforce a covenant or use discretion is a planning question. Whether to pursue an insurance claim through appraisal, mediation, or litigation is a planning question. Whether to expand into a new line of business under an existing entity or stand up a new one is a planning question.

The legal answer is the means. The plan is the end.

Clients who think this way, even informally, tend to make better decisions and to be less surprised by what comes next. Clients who do not are often forced to develop a plan in the middle of a crisis, which is a far more expensive way to do it.

Solving the Problem and Watching the Horizon

The practical version of all of this is that the lawyer’s role increasingly involves two things at the same time. The first is solving the problem that is actually in front of the client today, which still requires the same focused specialist attention it has always required.

The second is keeping an honest eye on the horizon, raising the questions about how the client got here and what might be coming next, even when the client did not ask. Both are real work. Neither replaces the other.

The specialist who handles the immediate matter with care and the colleague who helps identify the next two issues that the client should be thinking about are both contributing to the same outcome, which is a client who is better positioned six months and six years from now than they would otherwise have been.

Closing Thought

The most useful version of the lawyer-client relationship is one in which the attorney is treated as a thinking partner rather than a transactional vendor, and the lawyer is willing to play that role.