THIRD TIMES THE CHARM?: Central District Of California Explains The Reading And While In Transit Requirements Under CIPA

In Nicole Ferlej v. Pertrosian Esthetic Enterprises, LLC, et al., Plaintiff Nicole Ferlej filed a second amended complaint against Defendant Pertrosian Esthetic Enterprises, LLC, alleging violations of invasion of privacy, negligence, unjust enrichment, the Electronic Communications Privacy Act (“ECPA”), violations of the California Invasion of Privacy Act (“CIPA”), Cal. Penal Code §§ 630, et seq., and an alleged violation of the Illinois Eavesdropping Act. Nicole Ferlej v. Pertrosian Esthetic Enterprises, LLC, et al., No. 2:26-cv-0130-MWC-AGR, 2026 WL 3454385 (C.D.Cal., Nov. 12, 2026).

And yes – your eyes do not deceive you. We have discussed this case before! Read more about this case’s proceedings here.

Defendant then filed a motion to dismiss the CIPA claim alone, contending that Plaintiff had failed to plausibly allege that the defendants had “read” the contents of Plaintiff’s communications while they were “in transit.”

To survive a motion to dismiss under Rule 12(b)(6), the plaintiff’s complaint “must contain sufficient factual matter, accepted as true, to ‘state a claim to relief that is plausible on its face.’ ” Ashcroft v. Iqbal, 556 U.S. 662, 678 (2009) (quoting Bell At. Corp. v. Twombly, 550 U.S. 544, 570 (2007)).

Reading Requirement

The Court here relied on the case of Doe, which provides that “[r]eading or learning the contents of a communication requires ‘some effort at understanding the substantive meaning’ of the communication.” Doe v. Eating Recovery Ctr., 806 F. Supp. 3d 1109 (N.D. Cal. 2025) (quoting Williams v. DDR Media, LLC, 757 F. Supp. 3d 989, 995 (N.D. Cal. 2024)).

Although defendant argued that Plaintiff’s second amended complaint had merely swapped out the allegations from the first amended complaint, the Court still found against them. The first amended complaint had alleged that defendant’s third-party tracking tools had “collected” Plaintiffs’ sensitive health information. In contrast, the second amended complaint alleged that defendant’s tracking tools were “configured to read and analyze” the content of her communications.

The Court found that the change in language and Plaintiff’s additional explanation of how the tracking tools had read and collected her data, and for what specific purpose, made the allegations no longer conclusory and would survive a motion to dismiss.

The Court explained the reading requirement required for a CIPA claim “must plead ‘facts that create a coherent story of how [the defendant] read the specific communications between them and the websites they visited.’” L.B. v. LinkedIn Corp., No. 5:24-cv-06832-EJD, 2025 WL 2899514, at *16 (N.D. Cal. Oct. 10, 2025)

Defendant then tried to bring the same argument discussed previously, and the Court held steady in its decision that Plaintiff had plausibly alleged that the tracking tools transmitted more than merely Plaintiff’s contact information or browser settings or data but rather read the actual content of Plaintiff’s interaction with the website, such as the specific treatment or service Plaintiff sought and her reason for seeking it.

In Transit Requirement

Defendant also alleged the “while in-transit” requirement was not met because Plaintiff’s second amended complaint alleged that the tracking tools had intercepted her communication before she had submitted her application form on Defendant’s website, as opposed to during the transmission.

The Court emphasized that the focus of the inquiry is not the timing of when Plaintiff “submitted” her application form, but when the tracking tools had read the contents of Plaintiff’s sensitive health information. The second amended complaint did not allege interception before transmission, but rather that the tracking tools simultaneously read the contents of her communication as she filled out the patient form.

Further, the Court found that because the tracking tools subsequently stored the content of information it has already read, the second amended complaint did not just describe two separate processes of first collection and then transmission, but a process of simultaneous reading and transmission.

Ultimately, the Central District of California denied the defendants’ motion to dismiss.

Although it took Plaintiff a few tries to figure out how she should be pleading a CIPA claim – three to be exact – they eventually got there. The important takeaway to note here is that understanding how a CIPA claim must be pleaded is important on either side of the claim! Nobody wants to argue three times over about the same issue – especially not your client.