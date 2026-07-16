Third Circuit Says Internal Transfer, BLM Statement Not Enough for Race Discrimination

On July 6, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit held that a Black male employee who alleged he was pushed to transfer teams after his manager expressed disagreement with the “Black Lives Matter” movement and then later had his position eliminated after filing a discrimination charge had not sufficiently raised discrimination and retaliation claims.

Quick Hits

The Third Circuit affirmed the dismissal of race discrimination and retaliation claims, ruling the employee failed to establish a prima facie case or overcome the employer’s legitimate business reasons for the elimination of his position.

The court found no evidence of discriminatory animus, noting the employee was not replaced in a discriminatory manner during a company reorganization.

Claims of “constructive demotion” were rejected, as the employee did not demonstrate that the working conditions of his position were so intolerable that he had no choice but to seek the transfer.

The ruling reinforces that legitimate performance concerns and organizational changes may serve as evidence to defeat discrimination claims.

In a unanimous, precedential opinion, a panel for the Third Circuit affirmed a district court’s grant of summary judgment for the employer, which dismissed the employee’s claims of race discrimination, retaliation, and hostile work environment brought under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Section 1981, and the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination (NJLAD).

Going further than the district court, the Third Circuit panel found that the employee had failed to even make out a prima facie case of discrimination. The court found the employee had not presented evidence beyond allegations of being replaced by a white male employee that a jury could find racial discrimination, including that he was effectively demoted. The court further found that, despite his position being eliminated as part of a company reorganization shortly after he filed a discrimination charge with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), there was no evidence of retaliatory motive.

Lack of Evidence of Racial Discrimination

The Third Circuit said the only fact the employee raised that could support an inference of discrimination was that he was allegedly “replaced” by a white man, who had taken over his duties. However, the court noted that it was “undisputed” that the employee’s position was eliminated as part of a company reorganization and that he was technically not replaced. “What’s more, just as being replaced by someone outside the plaintiff’s protected class is not necessary to raise an inference of discriminatory animus, it is also not sufficient on its own to do so,” the Third Circuit said.

Further, the court noted the employee had failed to show how the same manager who hired him for the new internal position, doing so over a white female candidate, “was racially motivated in firing him so soon after.” The court explained that when the individual who hires an employee and the individual who shortly thereafter terminates that employee’s employment is the “same person,” that is “strong evidence” that discrimination was not a determining factor.

‘Constructive Demotion’ Claim Not Viable

The Third Circuit rejected the contention that the employee was effectively demoted by being pushed to transfer to a position on a different team with the same pay and benefits. While noting that the Third Circuit has “not recognized constructive demotion as a viable claim,” the court said that, even if such a claim was recognized, the employee had failed to show the situation was “so unpleasant or difficult that a reasonable person would have felt compelled” to take the new position.

The court noted that the manager had given the employee positive performance reviews and “generous bonuses.” And while the manager had expressed “his scruples about the BLM political movement,” it was understood that he did not think that black people’s lives do not matter, and he had been supportive of employees vocalizing political views and experiences.

Race and Retaliation Not a Motivating Factor

With respect to the employee’s termination of employment, the Third Circuit found that the employer’s “reorganization and [the employee’s] unsatisfactory job performance each constitute legitimate reasons for termination,” and the employee had not shown how those reasons were pretexts for racial discrimination or retaliation.

While acknowledging that the short timeline between the employee’s EEOC charge and the termination of his employment is suggestive of discrimination at the prima facie stage, the court said that “the employer’s ‘legitimate reason to take an adverse employment action dispels an inference of retaliation based on temporal proximity’ alone.”

As the employee did not point to any other evidence of a “retaliatory motive,” the court found that he did not present enough evidence that would “convince the factfinder both that the employer’s proffered explanation was false, and that retaliation was the real reason for the adverse employment action.” (Citation omitted.) Specifically, the employee failed to show how criticism of his work performance was part of “a broader pattern of antagonism that raises an inference of retaliatory animus.”

Key Takeaways

This decision is a solid precedent for employers defending discrimination and retaliation claims grounded in reorganizations and documented performance concerns: