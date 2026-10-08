Third Circuit Restores Fact-Specific Materiality Standard for Securities Fraud Claims, Abrogating Decades-Old Oran-Burlington Rule

In In re Ocugen, Inc. Securities Litigation, No. 25-2653, 2026 U.S. App. LEXIS 29926 (3d Cir. Sept. 30, 2026), a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit unanimously abrogated its long-standing “Oran-Burlington rule,” which held that if a company’s stock price did not decline (or quickly recovered) after a purported corrective disclosure, the misstatement was immaterial as a matter of law. The decision eliminated a categorical defense to securities fraud claims in the Third Circuit in favor of the United States Supreme Court’s fact-specific “total mix” standard as the sole test for materiality under Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”), 15 U.S.C. § 78j(b), and Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b-5, 17 C.F.R. § 240.10b-5, promulgated thereunder.

Ocugen is a small publicly traded pharmaceutical company that develops gene therapies for retinal diseases. In September 2019, Ocugen entered into a collaboration agreement with CanSinoBIO Biologics Inc. under which CanSinoBIO agreed to develop one of Ocugen’s core products in exchange for an exclusive license to sell that product in certain markets. Ocugen allegedly failed to properly account for the CanSinoBIO agreement as a collaborative agreement under generally accepted accounting principles, resulting in material misstatements across multiple line items in its financial statements.

As a result, Ocugen disclosed that it would restate fifteen quarters of financial statements, admitting that its prior financials were “materially misstated.” Ocugen’s stock price dropped 10.38% the following day, but fully recovered just two days later. Investors filed a putative class action alleging violations under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act and Rule 10b-5. The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania dismissed the amended complaint with prejudice, holding the misstatements immaterial as a matter of law under the Third Circuit’s Oran-Burlington rule because Ocugen’s stock price recovered to pre-disclosure levels within two trading days of the restatement announcement.

The Oran-Burlington rule originated in the Third Circuit’s 1997 decision in In re Burlington Coat Factory Securities Litigation, 114 F.3d 1410 (3d Cir. 1997), and its 2000 decision in Oran v. Stafford, 226 F.3d 275 (3d Cir. 2000). The rule established a test for determining the materiality of alleged misstatements: if the company’s stock price exhibited little or no movement (or a quick rebound) after a corrective disclosure, then the misstatement was immaterial. Both Burlington and Oran rested on a strict application of the efficient market hypothesis, which posits that markets immediately incorporate any material information into stock prices, such that the absence of a price movement following a disclosure indicates the market did not consider the disclosure material.

In Ocugen, the Third Circuit held that the Supreme Court’s later decision in Matrixx Initiatives, Inc. v. Siracusano, 563 U.S. 27 (2011), foreclosed a bright-line materiality test based solely upon stock-price movement (or lack thereof). The panel traced the origins of the materiality standard to TSC Industries, Inc. v. Northway, Inc., 426 U.S. 438 (1976), in which the Supreme Court held that an omitted fact is material if there is a substantial likelihood that its disclosure would have been viewed by a reasonable investor as having significantly altered the “total mix” of information made available. Twelve years later, in Basic Inc. v. Levinson, 485 U.S. 224 (1988), the Supreme Court adopted the same standard for Section 10(b) claims while rejecting a Third Circuit bright-line rule that deemed pre-merger discussions per se immaterial until the parties reached an agreement-in-principle on key terms. In Matrixx, the Supreme Court rejected another categorical rule, this time a Seventh Circuit rule that rendered statistically insignificant adverse event reports per se immaterial, reaffirming that materiality requires a fact-specific inquiry.

The Third Circuit vacated the district court’s judgment and remanded for further proceedings. On remand, the Court instructed the district court to assess the challenged misstatements under the fact-specific “total mix” standard, including both materiality and, if necessary, scienter. The Court cautioned that it was not replacing the Oran-Burlington rule with another categorical rule; thus, bare allegations of a restatement that occurs when errors are material to the prior period financial statements, without explanation of what the restatement means, may still fail to meet the materiality standard.

The decision formally aligns the Third Circuit with the Supreme Court’s longstanding “total mix” standard and with the approach already taken by the Second and Ninth Circuits, which had previously declined to adopt the Oran-Burlington framework. For plaintiffs, the decision removes a significant barrier to securities fraud claims in the Third Circuit: investors will no longer face dismissal at the pleading stage solely because a stock price remained steady or rebounded after a corrective disclosure. For defendants, the decision preserves materiality as a meaningful ground for defense, especially given the court’s warning that restatements are not per se proof of material falsity.