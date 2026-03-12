Third Circuit Expands Pennsylvania Restrictions on Employer Use of Criminal History Information
Thursday, March 12, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit reversed a district court’s dismissal of a job applicant’s claim under Pennsylvania’s Criminal History Record Information Act (“CHRIA”), holding that the statute applies even when an employer learns of an applicant’s conviction directly from the applicant rather than from a state repository. 

Background

A commercial truck driver applicant disclosed during the hiring process that he had a fifteen-year-old armed robbery conviction for which he had served six years in prison. Upon hearing his disclosure, the prospective employer immediately refused to hire him based on that conviction. 

The applicant sued under CHRIA, alleging that the employer:

  • Used his prior conviction beyond the limits permitted by 18 Pa. Cons. Stat. § 9125(b), which allows use of convictions only to the extent they relate to job suitability; and 
  • Failed to provide written notice of its decision as required by § 9125(c) when rejecting an applicant based on criminal history record information. 

The district court dismissed the complaint, concluding CHRIA did not apply because the employer learned of the conviction from the applicant himself rather than from a state criminal justice agency. The prospective employee appealed. 

Statutory Framework 

CHRIA regulates the disclosure and use of “criminal history record information.” Section 9125(a) provides that when “an employer is in receipt of information which is part of an employment applicant’s criminal history record information file, the employer may use the applicant’s prior convictions for the purpose of deciding whether or not to hire the applicant,” subject to:

  • A suitability limitation: convictions may be used “only to the extent to which they relate to the applicant’s suitability for employment in the position for which he has applied.” § 9125(b); and 
  • A notice requirement: if the employer bases a rejection on criminal history record information, it must notify the applicant in writing. § 9125(c). 

The dispute on appeal centered on § 9125(a): whether the employer was “in receipt of information which is part of” the applicant’s criminal history record information file when the information was volunteered by the applicant rather than supplied by a state repository. 

The Third Circuit’s Analysis 

“In Receipt of Information” Focuses on the Nature of the Information, not its Source. 

The Third Circuit held that § 9125 applies when an employer receives information of the kind that comprises an applicant’s “criminal history record information file,” regardless of how the employer obtained it. 

Key Points:

  • The phrase “in receipt of” is broad and does not restrict how or from whom the employer receives the information. 
  • Although the statute does not define “criminal history record information file,” the term appears elsewhere in CHRIA in connection with data repositories maintained by criminal justice agencies, which indicates that the “file” is the compilation of criminal history facts maintained by those agencies. 
  • Felony convictions such as the applicant’s armed robbery conviction are included within that “file” by statute, and are therefore “part of” it.

Thus, when the applicant disclosed that conviction, the employer was “in receipt of” information that is part of his criminal history record information file. The Court rejected the employer’s attempt to rewrite the statute as if it applied only when an employer received “information which is a part of” the file from the file itself or from a state agency. The text contains no such source-based limitation, and the Court refused to add it. 

Ban-the-Box Implications 

The employer argued that interpreting § 9125 to cover self-disclosures would undermine “ban-the-box” laws. The Third Circuit disagreed, explaining:

  • CHRIA does not prohibit employers from asking applicants about prior convictions; it only limits how employers may use the information and requires written notice if it is the basis for rejection. 
  • Local “ban-the-box” ordinances may impose additional constraints, including barring questions about criminal history at certain stages, but those measures are distinct from CHRIA’s restrictions on use. 

Disposition

The Third Circuit reversed the district court’s dismissal and remanded the case for further proceedings, leaving for later adjudication whether the employer’s use of the conviction complied with § 9125(b)’s suitability requirement and whether it met § 9125(c)’s written notice requirement. 

Key Takeaways for Employers

  1. Self-disclosure is not an exemption: The fact that an applicant discloses his or her own criminal record does not relieve an employer of its duties under CHRIA. Source-based exemptions are narrowly defined in § 9104 and do not include applicant self-disclosure. 
  2. Keep all requirements under the CHRIA in mind: Once CHRIA is triggered, employers may use prior convictions only to the extent they relate to the applicant’s suitability for the specific position, and must provide written notice if the decision not to hire is based, in whole or in part, on that criminal history information. 

Don’t forget ban-the-box laws: CHRIA’s restrictions on use and notice apply in addition to, not in place of, any applicable local ban-the-box ordinances, like Philadelphia’s, that limit when and how employers may ask about criminal history in the first instance. 

© 2026 Blank Rome LLP

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Blank Rome LLP

SBA Continues to Demand Unwarranted Repayment from Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program Recipients
by: Dominique L. Casimir
Whose Charity Is It Anyway? How Family Law Treats Philanthropy Made During Marriage
by: Jackie Combs , Sarah Luetto
New York City Finalizes SHIELD Rule Imposing New Requirements on Debt Collection Practices
by: Scott D. Samlin
The BR Privacy, Security & AI Download: March 2026
by: Blank Rome LLP
Understanding the Potential Anthropic Ban: Key Considerations for Federal Contractors
by: Robyn N. Burrows , Merle M. DeLancey Jr.
DOJ Selects Chicago U.S. Attorney's Office as Leading Prosecutorial Partner on Trade Fraud Task Force
by: Anthony Rapa , Jennifer A. Short
Frozen Blueberry Recall Underscores FDA Compliance Obligations for Produce Growers and Food Manufacturers
by: Thomas M. Sundlof
Fifth Circuit Confirms: Oral Consent Is Enough Under the TCPA
by: Harrison Brown , Jeffrey N. Rosenthal
Supreme Court Overturns “Reciprocal” and “Trafficking” Tariffs Imposed Under IEEPA
by: Joanne E. Osendarp , Eric S. Parnes
Top 10 Points for Contractors from DOJ’s February 19 Comments on “DEI” Enforcement
by: Luke W. Meier
The White House Releases its Long-Awaited Maritime Action Plan
by: Blank Rome LLP
OFAC Issues Several New General Licenses Regarding Oil Trade with Venezuela
by: Anthony Rapa , Kenneth J. Nunnenkamp
New York Appellate Court Upholds Sales Tax on Mixed Bundle of Services and Computer Software but Constrains State’s Position that “Primary Function” Test Cannot Be Used
by: Irwin M. Slomka

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 