In a world where plaintiffs get away with filing complaints packed with nothing more than legal conclusions way too often, it’s nice to see a court remind them that allegations need actual factual support. In Oguekwe v. Momentum Solar, LLC, 2026 WL 3521317 (D. N.J. Nov. 16, 2026), a New Jersey federal court dismissed a putative TCPA class action after finding that the complaint lacks sufficient factual allegations connecting the Defendant to the calls received by the Plaintiffs.

Let’s dive right in!

In this case, Plaintiffs Basil Oguekwe and Daniel Pontes-Macedo filed a putative class action against Momentum Solar, alleging violations of the TCPA’s DNC Registry and internal Do Not Call provisions.

Both Plaintiffs alleged that they received multiple calls in November 2025 “for the purpose of soliciting Defendant’s solar power products and services.”

Pontes-Macedo alleged that he received a call on November 13, 2025, during which he allegedly told the caller that he did not want to continue the conversation. Despite his request, he claimed to have received approximately 10 to 15 additional calls from the Defendant. Pontes-Macedo also claims to have registered his number on the National DNC Registry on May 20, 2008.

Oguekwe similarly alleged that he received an initial call on November 4, 2025, from someone who identified themselves as Momentum Solar. During that call, he requested to be placed on the company’s internal DNC list. Despite that request, he allegedly received two additional calls the following day and eight more calls over the next several days, all originating from different telephone numbers.

Based on these allegations, the Plaintiffs asserted that Momentum Solar violated the TCPA by continuing to call them after they had requested that the calls stop and, in Pontes-Macedo’s case, after his number had been registered on the National DNC Registry.

Momentum Solar moved to dismiss, arguing that the complaint failed to adequately connect the alleged calls to the company.

As we know, in order to state a claim under section 227(c)(5) of the TCPA, a plaintiff must allege (1) receipt of more than one telephone call within a12-month period; (2) that calls were made by or on behalf of the same entity; and (3) that the calls violated the regulations promulgated by the FCC. But that does not mean a plaintiff can simply recite these elements, copy and paste them into a complaint and call it a day. Each element must be supported by sufficient factual allegations to make the claim plausible, not just possible.

Here, the Court found that the Plaintiffs’ allegations fell short. Specifically, the Court focused on whether the Plaintiffs sufficiently alleged that the calls were made “by or on behalf of” Momentum Solar.

The Court emphasized that a plaintiff must plead facts sufficient to justify the inference that the calls actually came from the defendant. Simply listing dates and telephone numbers is not enough. Rather, the complaint must contain factual details that allow the court to reasonably infer that the defendant was responsible for placing the calls.

Although the Plaintiffs in this case provided details about their initial conversations, they failed to offer any meaningful information about the subsequent calls. The complaint did not identify who made those calls, what was discussed, or whether anything about those conversations connected the callers to Momentum Solar.

And as we know, and as discussed above, one call is not enough under Section 227(c)(5). Simply establishing that an initial call came from the Defendant does not automatically establish that every subsequent call did as well.

The Plaintiffs attempted to bridge that gap by arguing that all the calls originated from telephone numbers with an 888 area code. The Court rejected that argument, explaining that 888 is a commonly used toll-free area code and, standing alone, does not establish that the calls came from Momentum Solar.

The Court also found insufficient the Plaintiffs’ generalized allegation that the calls were made to solicit Momentum Solar’s products and services. Without additional facts explaining why the Plaintiffs believed the company was responsible, that allegation amounted to nothing more than a conclusory assertion.

Ultimately, the Court found that the Plaintiffs failed to establish a plausible connection between the alleged calls and Momentum Solar. Accordingly, the Court granted the Defendant’s motion to dismiss both TCPA claims without prejudice and with leave to amend.

This decision is a good reminder that identifying unwanted calls is only part of the equation. TCPA plaintiffs MUST also provide sufficient factual allegations connecting those calls to the defendant they are suing.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying that if you have a legitimate claim, you shouldn’t pursue it. But there are far too many bad actors filing lawsuits built on nothing more than conclusory allegations, without providing actual facts to support their claims. Instead, they use litigation as a fishing expedition, hoping to dig up something during discovery that might support a claim they couldn’t adequately plead in the first place. And that’s something I simply don’t support. If you have a claim, come prepared to support it with facts. You can’t just throw allegations at the wall and hope something sticks.