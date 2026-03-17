Texas Senate Bill 6 Update: What Data Centers and Large Load Customers Should Know About Proposed Interconnection Standards
Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On March 12, 2026, the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) voted to publish draft rule 16 Texas Administrative Code (TAC) §25.194, which will implement Texas SB 6’s requirement that the Commission create interconnection standards for new loads of 75 MW or greater.

The draft rule would impose substantial financial obligations and disclosure requirements on data centers and other large load customers that are intended to mitigate the risk of stranded transmission infrastructure and improve ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) system planning. While the draft rule contains many features in line with SB 6’s salutary goals of “support[ing] business development in this state while minimizing the potential for stranded infrastructure costs and maintaining system reliability,” there are elements that have engendered concerns from affected customers as well as transmission and distribution providers. For example, the draft rule would require:

  • A non-refundable interconnection fee of $50,000/MW in addition to multiple, substantial financial security requirements, interconnection study fees, and up-front payment of all direct interconnection costs;
  • Posting financial security of $50,000/MW as a prerequisite to an interconnection study, where approximately 80% would be forfeited to the transmission and distribution utility (TDU) if the customer decides to reduce or forego a project;
  • Potentially significant financial penalties for load ramp delays.
  • For TDUs, the required application of interconnection fees and forfeited financial security as an offset to rate base would result in a potentially significant loss of earnings.

At the March 12 Open Meeting, the Commissioners emphasized that the rule is only in draft form and encouraged affected companies to weigh in. Comments are due April 17, 2026. 

This GT Alert summarizes the key provisions of the draft rule and highlights important considerations for data centers and other large load customers.

Applicability: Which Data Centers and Large Loads Would Be Affected by the Proposed Texas Interconnection Standards?

The rules would apply to any data center or large load project that:

  • Seeks a new interconnection of 75 MW or more,
  • Expands to reach 75 MW for the first time, or
  • Adds 75 MW or more of additional load above an existing 75-MW interconnection.

Key Requirements for Large Load Interconnection Under the Proposed Texas Rule

Pre-Study Obligations: What Data Centers Would Need to Do Before an ERCOT Interconnection Study

Before ERCOT begins an interconnection study, the customer would be required to execute an intermediate agreement with the transmission provider and in some cases, the distribution provider. This agreement would include:

  • Demonstration of site control through a deed, purchase option, or lease, with the lease extending at least five years beyond the contracted peak demand date.
  • Disclosure of parallel or similar interconnection requests by the same company or affiliates.
  • Submission of detailed site-related studies (e.g., geotechnical, water, gas), with quarterly updates.
  • Disclosure of state and local permitting progress, including air permits for backup generators.
  • A detailed energization schedule, including MW, MW-reactive, and power factor data.
  • Disclosure of backup generation (fuel source, run-hour limits, ramp-time to full output) and any co-located generation.
  • Study Fees: $100,000 for projects between 75-250 MW; $300,000 for projects over 250 MW, plus actual study costs exceeding these amounts.
  • Financial Security: Customers would need to post $50,000/MW of requested load as financial security as cash, letter of credit, or investment-grade guaranty (a 1 GW data center would need to post $50 million).

Post-Study Requirements: Interconnection Agreement and Upfront Costs

Within 30 days of ERCOT study completion, the customer would be required to execute an interconnection agreement or face cancellation. Key financial obligations at this stage would include:

  • Non-Refundable Interconnection Fee: $50,000/MW of contracted peak demand.
  • Contribution in Aid of Construction (CIAC): Customers would pay 100% of all direct interconnection costs, including radial lines and substations, without credit for projected usage.
  • Security for System Upgrades: Additional security would be required for necessary transmission upgrades.

Consequences of Delays, Non-Utilization, or Withdrawal

  • Withdrawal of Load Request: If a customer withdraws its interconnection request (in whole or in part), the utility would draw down the posted security to cover unrecoverable costs. Of the remaining security, 20% would be refunded to the customer and 80% applied to the transmission service provider’s rate base.
  • Non-Utilized Capacity: If a customer fails to meet a milestone by six months, the same 20%/80% split would apply.
  • Refund for Successful Energization: Upon energization and meeting milestones, the customer would receive 20% of the remaining security ratably, with the balance refunded after five years of sustained operations at contracted demand.

Next Steps and Comment Period

Stakeholders, including transmission and distribution providers and data centers and other large load customers, should review the draft rule closely and consider submitting comments. The comment deadline is April 17, 2026.

©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

FCC Circulates Draft “Weird Space Stuff” NPRM to Expand Spectrum Access for Next-Gen Orbital Missions
by: Kathryne C. Dickerson , Robert C. Ross
Haiti TPS Remains Active While Supreme Court Considers Trump Administration’s Emergency Request
by: Kirsten Crovello
FTC Seeks Comment on Potential Updates to Negative Option Rule
by: Timothy A. Butler , Matthew M. White
CARB Adopts Initial Climate Disclosure Reporting Regulations to Implement SB 253 and SB 261
by: Myles Culhane , Thomas R. Brill
Insuring Tax Risks in the UK and Europe
by: Matthew Birchall
The DIGNIDAD (Dignity) Act of 2025 Seeks to Transform U.S. Immigration
by: Kathryn Schababerle
Texas Business Court Affirms Jurisdiction Over Employee Poaching Claims and Amount in Controversy Requirement
by: Craig Duewall
Texas Business Court Reinforces Formalities for LLC Membership Agreement and Contract (Partnership) Claims
by: Craig Duewall
CBP Shares Update on IEEPA Refund Process; USTR Initiates Section 301 Investigations into Global ‘Structural Excess Capacity’ and Forced Labor
by: Laura Siegel Rabinowitz , Claudia D. Hartleben
SEC Issues Extension for Compliance with Section 16(a)
by: Raffael Fiumara , Barbara A. Jones
The Evolution of Religion in the Workplace
by: Ellen M. Bandel
Big Law Redefined Podcast Delaware Miniseries Episode 3 | Delaware Corporate Law 2025 Year in Review: Fiduciary Duty, Aiding & Abetting, Board Independence, and Reincorporation in 2025 [Podcast]
by: Samuel L. Moultrie
Federal Court Dismisses Chapter 93A Claims Predicated on Fraud for Failure to Plead With Particularity
by: Angela C. Bunnell , David G. Thomas

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 