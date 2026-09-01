Texas Pauses All Environmental Permitting for Data Centers

On September 21, 2026, Texas Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to halt issuance of permits to data centers until the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) completes an audit of impacts on the Texas electric grid and water resources. The directive extends the state’s scrutiny of data center development beyond electricity demand, water consumption, infrastructure costs, and impacts on local communities to now include environmental permitting.

The action affects the timing of new and in-process data center projects in Texas that require TCEQ-issued permits. Developers should evaluate the pause's impact on pending projects.

Key Takeaways

What Happened: On September 21, 2026, Governor Greg Abbott directed TCEQ to pause the issuance of “all permits related to data center projects” until ERCOT completes its review of information requested from conditional large-load data center developers seeking to connect to the electrical grid.

Who Is Impacted: Data center developers and operators seeking environmental permits supporting power generation, water rights, wastewater, and other infrastructure. Customers, utilities, infrastructure providers, lenders, and investors are also likely to face schedule impacts where planned capacity depends on new or modified TCEQ authorizations.

Recommended Next Steps: Project teams should identify every TCEQ-issued environmental authorization on the project’s critical path, determine which permit applications are on hold, continue meeting any filing or renewal obligations, and seek specific guidance where the directive leaves uncertainty. Contracting parties should also revisit provisions addressing regulatory delay, schedule extensions, notice, force majeure, change in law, termination rights, and cost allocation.

Important Dates: There is no clear date when ERCOT will complete its audits or when TCEQ will resume issuing permits for data center projects. The pause will likely last at least a month and currently has no hard endpoint.

The Permitting Pause Reaches Beyond Grid Interconnection

The September 21 directive represents the latest step in Texas’s review of data center development. Earlier actions addressed who should bear electric infrastructure costs, verification of projects moving through ERCOT’s interconnection process, and compliance with existing water-use reporting requirements:

Electric infrastructure costs (June 10): The Governor directed the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) and ERCOT to take immediate action to ensure data centers’ interconnections will result in reduced electrical bills; require data centers to pay for all their electric infrastructure costs; and identify actions to safeguard Texans, their property, and resources. He also identified objectives for the upcoming legislative session, scheduled to convene in January 2027.

The Governor directed the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) and ERCOT to take immediate action to ensure data centers’ interconnections will result in reduced electrical bills; require data centers to pay for all their electric infrastructure costs; and identify actions to safeguard Texans, their property, and resources. He also identified objectives for the upcoming legislative session, scheduled to convene in January 2027. Interconnection verification and auditing (August 3). The Governor directed the PUCT and ERCOT to verify and audit data center projects before allowing them to advance through ERCOT’s interconnection process. That letter also required ERCOT and the PUCT to gather information about the impacts of data centers on the state and on local communities, including information about public financial assistance, dependency on grid power, water sources and consumption, cooling technologies, noise, light, and traffic impacts, and ownership and controlling interests, among other topics. On September 9, 2026, ERCOT began issuing the Batch Zero Eligibility RFI to verify that conditionally included large load entities are eligible for inclusion. On September 14, 2026, ERCOT issued the State and Community Impact RFI. Responses to the State and Community Impact RFI are due October 12, 2026, at 5 pm Central Time. Failure to respond to the RFI or any part thereof will be reported to the PUCT and the Office of the Governor. No later than December 10, 2026, ERCOT expects to publish a report regarding conclusions based on its review of the information submitted in response to the State and Community Impact RFI.

The Governor directed the PUCT and ERCOT to verify and audit data center projects before allowing them to advance through ERCOT’s interconnection process. That letter also required ERCOT and the PUCT to gather information about the impacts of data centers on the state and on local communities, including information about public financial assistance, dependency on grid power, water sources and consumption, cooling technologies, noise, light, and traffic impacts, and ownership and controlling interests, among other topics. On September 9, 2026, ERCOT began issuing the Batch Zero Eligibility RFI to verify that conditionally included large load entities are eligible for inclusion. On September 14, 2026, ERCOT issued the State and Community Impact RFI. Responses to the State and Community Impact RFI are due October 12, 2026, at 5 pm Central Time. Failure to respond to the RFI or any part thereof will be reported to the PUCT and the Office of the Governor. No later than December 10, 2026, ERCOT expects to publish a report regarding conclusions based on its review of the information submitted in response to the State and Community Impact RFI. Water reporting and enforcement (September 14). The Governor instructed the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) to enforce existing water use reporting requirements, impose legal consequences for past and future failures to comply with state law, notify TCEQ of reporting failures, and coordinate additional information requests with ERCOT. On September 24, 2026, the Attorney General opened an investigation into data center developments to ensure transparency and compliance with TWDB’s water use survey.

The new directive expands the state’s scrutiny of data center projects to include TCEQ permitting. The directive also instructs the agency to use information developed through the ERCOT and TWDB processes in making permitting decisions.

The letter broadly directs TCEQ to “halt all permits sought by data centers” and to “pause the issuance of all permits related to data center projects until ERCOT completes its review.” The Governor also said no other state agency should move forward with regulatory approvals related to data centers until ERCOT receives the requested information.

The Impact of TCEQ’s Pause Is Broader Than ERCOT’s RFIs

Although the audit request seeks information from developers of data centers of 25 MW or more pursuing interconnection to the ERCOT system, the September 21 letter to TCEQ does not state a megawatt threshold or create any exception for projects using on-site generation or projects located outside ERCOT.

Many data center projects fall outside ERCOT’s defined audit population and require TCEQ approvals. The directive does not provide a basis to assume those projects are exempt from TCEQ’s pause. Questions also remain about particular authorization pathways. The September 21 letter does not specify how TCEQ will treat pending renewals or amendments, standard permit registrations, permits by rule, or general permit authorizations. Project teams should seek written clarification rather than assume that an abbreviated or existing authorization mechanism remains available.

Key Dates Do Not Establish When Permit Issuance Will Resume

Several dates may influence planning, but the Governor’s letter does not establish a firm endpoint for the TCEQ pause.

ERCOT requires affected developers to submit complete State and Community Impact RFI responses, supporting documentation, and a notarized attestation by 5 p.m. Central Time on October 12, 2026. ERCOT plans to work with the PUCT to publish the resulting report on or before December 10, 2026. Separately, the Governor directed TCEQ to report on its compliance with the permitting directive by October 19, 2026. Some observers have noted that the pause is unlikely to conclude before midterm elections on November 3, 2026.

Existing Permitting Requirements Still Apply

The directive changes TCEQ’s current administrative posture, but it does not amend statutes and rules governing individual TCEQ programs. That distinction may become important as pending applications advance to a point where the agency could otherwise act.

For example, Texas Health and Safety Code section 382.0518(b) provides that TCEQ “shall grant within a reasonable time” an air preconstruction permit or permit amendment when the agency makes the statutory findings required for issuance. The Governor’s September 21, 2026, letter does not amend that standard. Whether an extended hold on a particular otherwise-issuable authorization is consistent with governing law will depend on the permit program, the application’s procedural posture, the administrative record, and other project-specific circumstances.

Developers should therefore plan for the practical effects of TCEQ’s implementation while preserving applicable procedural rights and deadlines.

What Project Teams Should Do Now

Projects should focus on documented agency implementation and their own approval and contractual dependencies:

Build a project-wide permit matrix. Include approvals for the data center campus and supporting generation, water, and wastewater infrastructure, including permits or authorizations held by utilities, affiliates, contractors, or other third parties.

Include approvals for the data center campus and supporting generation, water, and wastewater infrastructure, including permits or authorizations held by utilities, affiliates, contractors, or other third parties. Confirm the status of each pending TCEQ authorization. Ask the relevant TCEQ program whether issuance is paused, whether substantive review will continue during the pause, and how the agency currently treats amendments, renewals, standard permits, permits by rule, and general-permit authorizations.

Ask the relevant TCEQ program whether issuance is paused, whether substantive review will continue during the pause, and how the agency currently treats amendments, renewals, standard permits, permits by rule, and general-permit authorizations. Continue meeting existing deadlines. Do not treat a pause on issuance as an extension of filing, renewal, response, or compliance deadlines unless the agency confirms otherwise. Projects should also identify and address any outstanding water use reporting obligations.

Do not treat a pause on issuance as an extension of filing, renewal, response, or compliance deadlines unless the agency confirms otherwise. Projects should also identify and address any outstanding water use reporting obligations. Coordinate information across agencies. ERCOT’s RFI reaches topics—including water, generation, incentives, ownership, and community impacts—that may overlap with other state submissions. Project teams should review those submissions for consistency and address confidentiality concerns before providing responsive information.

ERCOT’s RFI reaches topics—including water, generation, incentives, ownership, and community impacts—that may overlap with other state submissions. Project teams should review those submissions for consistency and address confidentiality concerns before providing responsive information. Revisit project and commercial schedules. Developers, customers, infrastructure providers, lenders, and investors should distinguish between capacity supported by existing permits and capacity that depends on new or amended approvals. Parties should evaluate regulatory delay provisions, notice requirements, schedule extensions, outside dates, termination rights, force majeure, change-in-law provisions, and allocation of delay-related costs based on the language of executed agreements.

The most immediate challenge is not a newly enacted prohibition on data center development. The issue is delay and uncertainty over when TCEQ will resume issuing project authorizations and how broadly the agency will apply the pause across different facilities and permitting mechanisms. Until TCEQ provides further guidance or its October 19 update, project teams should base planning decisions on confirmed permit status and project-specific exposure, not an assumed end date for the pause.