TEXAS FALLS: First Court in Texas Holds SMS Messages Are NOT “Telephone Calls” for TCPA DNC Purposes and This is Huge!

Well folks Texas is no longer all red– and I am not talking about the election.

The first district court in the Lone Star State has held SMS messages are not telephone calls for TCPA DNC purposes and this is a huge change.

In Siringi v. Crust Pizza, 2026 WL 3417126 (S.D. Tex. Oct. 14, 2026) the court tosssed a putative TCPA involving SMS messages promoting a local pizza chain. The consumer had apparently texted stop but the messages continued.

The Plaintiff argued the pizza joint was liable under both 227(b) and 227(c) of the statute– an overreach that may have cost them.

As to 227(b) the court easily held no random or sequential number generator was used– a requirement for an ATDS finding after the U.s. Supreme Court in Facebook– since Plaintiff had provided his number directly to the pizza place. So the claim was dismissed.

The 227(c) analysis was lengthier and thoughtful. The court walked through the plain language of the text and rejected analysis that unduly focused on the word “telephone” when looking at the phrase “telephone call” in connection with that broader “telephone solicitation” definition that expressly includes SMS messages.

The court did not spend too much time addressing other Texas district court cases and instead kept the analysis focused on the statutory language itself, which is appropriate.

Again this is a critical first step for TCPA defendants looking to have TCPA SMS DNC suits dismissed in Texas– until now every one of the several courts to look at the issue have disagreed.

I will note that this is a magistrate judge ruling that has not yet been adopted by the Article III judge assigned to the case– so we will have to see how this all turned out.