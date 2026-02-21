Texas Court Blocks Enforcement of Texas Warning Label Requirement
Saturday, February 21, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i
  • The U.S. District Court of the Western District of Texas issued a preliminary injunction last week blocking enforcement of Section 9 of Texas Senate Bill 25, which requires food manufacturers to include the following conspicuous warnings for 44 listed ingredients, subject to certain exceptions: “WARNING: This product contains an ingredient that is not recommended for human consumption by the appropriate authority in Australia, Canada, the European Union, or the United Kingdom.” We have previously blogged about the bill and the challenge to it.
  • The Court held that the Section 9 warning requirement was a content-based regulation of speech and therefore was subject to strict scrutiny requiring the government to show that the law is “justified by a compelling government interest and is narrowly drawn to serve that interest.” Texas, which had argued that intermediate scrutiny should be applied, did not meet this burden. The Court also indicated that the law would have failed intermediate scrutiny, in part because the law did not directly advance the state interest in supporting the health and well-being of its citizens, nor was it narrowly tailored to serve the government interest (e.g., the government could have conducted an advertising campaign to promote public health). 
  • The Court, however, declined to hold that the confusing preemption provision in Section 9 is unconstitutionally vague. That provision establishes various conditions under which the warning would not be required, including when a law or regulation issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration “determines an ingredient or class of ingredients is safe for human consumption.” This preemption provision seems to nullify Section 9’s warning requirement with respect to any of the listed ingredients that are the subject of an FDA food additive regulation or GRAS regulation. The Court also held that Plaintiffs had not met their burden with respect to their argument that Section 9 was preempted by the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and the Nutrition Labeling and Education Act.
© 2026 Keller and Heckman LLP

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Keller and Heckman LLP

NOSB Opines on BPI Petition Concerning Synthetic Polymers in Organics Compost
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
California’s SB 1033 Would Require Heavy Metal Disclosures for Protein Products
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
New GRAS Legislation Proposed (GRAS Oversight and Transparency Act)
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
FDA Adds 15 New Substances to its Inventory of Effective FCS Notifications
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
U.S. Bill Would Create Board to Review Self-determined, Pre-2000 GRAS Substances
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
FDA’s Human Foods Program’s 2026 Priority Deliverables Include Focus on Food Chemical Safety, GRAS Rulemaking
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
NJ Bans PFAS in Fiber-Based Food Packaging; Requires Labeling of PFAS in Cookware
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
FDA Launches Re-Assessment of BHA, Publishes RFI
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
Dunkin’ Refreshers Suit Dismissed; Labels Describe Flavor, Not Ingredients
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
State‑Level GRAS Disclosure Bills Regain Momentum in NY and NJ
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
China State Tobacco Monopoly Administration Expands Oversight to Nicotine Pouches and Smokeless Products
by: Azim Chowdhury , David J. Ettinger
FDA Announces Update to “No Artificial Colors” Claims, Approves Two Color Additive Petitions
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
DOJ Sues Michigan Over Cage-Free Egg Law
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 