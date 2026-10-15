Texas Court of Appeals Affirms Business Court’s Denial of Trade Secret Injunction in Autonomous Trucking Dispute

In CreateAI Holdings, Inc. f/k/a TuSimple Holdings, Inc. v. Bot Auto TX Inc., the Fifteenth Court of Appeals affirmed a Texas Business Court’s denial of a temporary injunction in an autonomous trucking trade secret dispute. The court’s memorandum opinion recognizes that mere suspicion and a competitor’s rapid success are insufficient to warrant injunctive relief. Instead, plaintiffs must produce evidence that specific, protectable secrets existed and were actually misappropriated. The decision comes at a critical time for the autonomous trucking industry, where companies are competing fiercely to achieve first-mover status.

Background: From Autonomous Trucking to AI Entertainment

CreateAI (formerly TuSimple Holdings) was an early leader in autonomous trucking, achieving a fully driverless hub-to-hub trip in 2021. After internal turmoil led to the termination of Xiaodi Hou, the company’s co-founder and CEO, Hou left the company and founded Bot Auto in early 2023. Bot is a rival autonomous trucking venture that achieved its own fully autonomous trip within about 15 months of its launch.

Around the time Bot announced its first fully autonomous trip, CreateAI exited the U.S. autonomous trucking market to pivot toward AI-powered entertainment. Before completing that transition, CreateAI sued Bot Auto for trade secret misappropriation, seeking damages and a temporary injunction. The trial court denied injunctive relief, and CreateAI appealed.

The Alleged Trade Secrets

CreateAI alleged that Bot Auto had misappropriated three categories of technology:

Sensor Array: The collection of cameras, radar, and LiDAR that allow an autonomous vehicle to perceive its surroundings; Decision-Making Technology: The labeling conventions and semantic categories used to annotate data that “teaches” an autonomous vehicle how to drive; and Safety Technology: A system for redundant braking and technical specifications for steering.

The Appeals Court’s Analysis

Sensor Array: Public Disclosure Defeats Secrecy

The court found that CreateAI’s sensor array was not protectable as a trade secret because the company had publicized the exact locations and varieties of its sensors in a 2022 investor presentation. Those facts did not satisfy the Texas Uniform Trade Secrets Act, under which information that is generally known or readily ascertainable cannot qualify as a trade secret. The court also noted differences between the two companies’ sensor systems, including different sensor models, mounting locations, and data-processing architectures.

Decision-Making Technology: Fundamentally Different Approaches

CreateAI also claimed Bot Auto copied the way it labeled and categorized data to train its self-driving systems. However, the court found the two companies’ underlying technologies were too different for this claim to succeed. CreateAI’s system relied on an older, labor-intensive method requiring extensive manual data labeling; Bot Auto uses a newer approach that requires less human input. In making its determination, the court credited testimony from Hou, the alleged appropriator, that CreateAI’s data conventions were fundamentally incompatible with Bot Auto’s system.

Safety Technology: Redundancy Is Not a Secret

On the safety technology claims, the court observed that redundancy in braking systems is a general engineering principle, not a protectable secret. CreateAI had also publicly disclosed its use of its specific braking system. The companies’ steering systems also differed in several technical respects, supporting the court’s decision to affirm the Texas Business Court’s denial of an injunction.

No Irreparable Injury

Finally, the court found that CreateAI failed to demonstrate probable, imminent, and irreparable harm. Because CreateAI’s only remaining activities in the autonomous trucking market involve licensing its technologies to other players, the court determined that any injury from Bot Auto’s activities could be compensated through monetary damages — specifically, lost licensing royalties. Under applicable law, injunctive relief is inappropriate when damages can make the injured party whole.

Key Takeaways for Businesses

The court’s opinion in CreateAI Holdings, Inc. f/k/a TuSimple Holdings, Inc. v. Bot Auto TX Inc. demonstrates the following: