Texas Comptroller’s Proposed Amendment to Eliminate Double Taxes on Data Processing Services

On September 30, 2026, the Texas Comptroller signed an executive order directing his office to amend the sales tax data processing services regulation, 34 Tex. Admin. Code § 3.330. The proposed amendment would remove marketplace and platform fees from the definition of taxable data processing services. The amendment is only at the proposal phase and has not yet been adopted.

Background

The Comptroller’s executive order is in response to the previous leadership’s interpretation that marketplace and platform fees are taxable data processing services. Under this interpretation, fees that businesses pay to platforms to reach customers online became taxable as data processing services. Because such fees are subject to sales tax, one transaction can face double taxation; once on the underlying purchase and once on the marketplace and platform fees. Examples of this double taxation problem include seller fees on marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, and Etsy; restaurant fees on delivery services such as DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats; and short-term rental listing fees.

What the Executive Order Does

The executive order directs the Comptroller’s office to publish a proposed amendment to Rule 3.330 removing marketplace and platform fees from the definition of taxable data processing services.

Fee categories covered by the proposed amendment:

Sellers on marketplace platforms (e.g., Amazon, eBay, and Etsy)

Prepared food and grocery delivery

Short-term lodging

Ride-hailing and other transportation services

Vehicle rental or sharing

Pet care and pet-sitting

Household, personal, and errand-running services

Procedural Next Steps

The proposed amendment will follow the standard Texas rulemaking process:

The proposed amendment will be filed with the Texas Secretary of State.

The proposal will be published in the Texas Register.

A 30-day public comment period will follow, during which interested parties may submit comments to the Comptroller’s office.

Practical Takeaways

Marketplace platforms, sellers, restaurants, short-term rental hosts, gig workers, and other service providers affected by the 2025 interpretation should consider the following steps: