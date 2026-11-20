Texas Comptroller Don Huffines is taking aim at the state’s sales tax treatment of streaming services, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and other hosted technology services. In back-to-back announcements, Huffines unveiled proposed rule changes that would eliminate sales taxes on a broad range of digital services, arguing that his office has improperly extended decades-old tax laws to technologies the legislature never intended to tax.

The proposals are the latest in Huffines’s broader effort to reverse longstanding administrative interpretations of Texas sales tax law, following recent initiatives addressing marketplace commissions and electronic medical records.

Streaming services: A tax the legislature never authorized?

On November 17, 2026, Huffines announced proposed amendments to 34 Tex. Admin. Code § 3.313 that would remove internet-delivered video streaming services from the definition of taxable cable television services under Tex. Tax Code § 151.0033. The amendments would also clarify that internet video streaming is not a taxable amusement service.

Huffines traced the taxation of streaming subscriptions to a 2014 interpretation of a decades-old cable television statute. “In 2014, bureaucrats decided a law written in 1984 for cable boxes somehow covered streaming,” he said. “Nobody voted on that. No law was passed.” He added, “If the Legislature wants to tax streaming, they can pass a law and own it.”

The proposed amendments would reverse that interpretation by distinguishing internet-delivered video programming from traditional cable television services. The exclusion generally would not extend to programming delivered over the internet as part of a cable provider’s programming through its cable system.

AI, cloud computing, and internet hosting: Rethinking data processing

The following day, Huffines announced another proposed rule change, this time targeting the state’s expansive interpretation of taxable data processing services.

The proposed amendments to 34 Tex. Admin. Code § 3.308 would clarify that internet hosting, cloud computing, AI, and other hosted technology services are not taxable data processing services under Tex. Tax Code § 151.0035.

The announcement reflects a fundamental disagreement with the Comptroller’s office’s prior approach to taxing technology. Historically, the comptroller has interpreted the data processing tax broadly to encompass modern technology offerings involving the computerized storage, manipulation, or processing of information. Huffines argued that this approach improperly focuses on the technology used to deliver a service rather than the nature of the service itself. He summarized his position, stating, “The Legislature taxed data processing in 1987. It did not tax the internet. It did not tax the cloud. It did not tax artificial intelligence.”

The proposed amendments would narrow taxable data processing to services in which a provider processes customer-supplied data and returns it in an organized, usable format while expressly excluding internet hosting and other hosted technology services. The proposal would also address sales of computer programs, requiring allocation so that Texas taxes only the portion of a program’s sale or use attributable to the state.

If finalized, these changes could significantly reshape the state’s sales tax treatment of modern digital services, although the taxability of particular offerings would still require consideration of other potentially applicable provisions of Texas law.

Part of a broader course correction

These announcements build on Huffines’s earlier efforts to narrow the scope of Texas’s data processing tax. As we previously reported in September and discussed in October, Huffines directed his office to reverse its position that commissions charged by marketplace providers constitute taxable data processing services, an interpretation that effectively subjected portions of the same marketplace transaction to tax twice.

As we previously reported, the comptroller has also proposed amendments to 34 Tex. Admin. Code § 3.342 that would clarify that electronic health record and medical record systems are not taxable information services or data processing services.

Taken together, the proposals signal a broader shift in the comptroller’s approach to tax administration during Huffines’s brief tenure – one focused on limiting the agency’s ability to extend existing taxes to new technologies through administrative interpretation rather than legislative action.

Will the proposals survive the transition?

Despite the significance of these announcements, the full text of the proposed amendments has not yet been released, and their ultimate scope and fate remain uncertain.

Comptroller-elect Sarah Eckhardt, who takes office January 1, 2027, sent Huffines a letter on November 9 requesting that he cease pursuing rule changes initiated since August 1, 2026, as part of an orderly transition of the agency.

Huffines rejected that request in a November 16 letter, characterizing it as “a demand to kill the Taxpayer First Project and every reform in it.” He stated, “I will not suspend rulemaking,” and defended the proposed reforms as efforts to reverse tax interpretations that he believes the legislature never authorized.

Both the streaming and hosted technology proposals are scheduled for publication in the Texas Register on November 20, 2026, with public comments due December 20, 2026. This leaves a narrow window for the current administration to finalize the changes before Eckhardt takes office.

For now, the proposals remain just that – proposals. But taken together, they represent a potentially significant shift in Texas sales tax policy, reflecting a broader effort to roll back administrative interpretations that have extended decades-old tax laws to modern technologies. Whether those changes ultimately take effect – and whether they survive the incoming administration – remains to be seen.