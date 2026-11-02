Texas Business Court Holds That A Punitive Damage Limitation-Of-Liability Clause Is Enforceable In A Trust Document

In Preston Hollow Cap., LLC v. Truist Bank, an entity was a bond obligor and failed to follow the requirements of the bond documents. 729 S.W.3d 46 (Tex. Bus. Ct. First Division December 19, 2025, no pet.). Truist Bank initially served as trustee. The bond obligor was required to deposit gross receipts and revenues into an account. Preston Hollow purchased more than $21 million in senior project bonds. In 2019, Preston Hollow learned of defaults by the bond obligor and directed Truist to issue default notices. After there was no cure, Preston Hollow directed Truist to accelerate the bonds and loan; Truist did so on May 31, 2019. Truist appointed two successor trustees on July 12, 2019, and resigned five days later, asserting it lacked capacity to oversee the defaulted bonds and loans. After Truist resigned, it disclosed that the bond obligor had never deposited gross revenues as required. Preston Hollow alleged that Truist committed fiduciary breaches during its tenure as trustee and after resignation. It sought damages, fees and costs, interest, punitive damages, and other relief.

The indenture agreement contained a clause providing that the trustee would not be liable for “special, indirect, punitive or consequential loss or damage.” The parties litigated whether the punitive damages limitation of liability clause was enforceable. The Texas Business Court concluded that the punitive-damages waiver was enforceable and was not barred by Texas Trust Code Section 114.007.

The court expressly assumed, for purposes of the opinion, that the Texas Trust Code applied because the parties requested that assumption. It noted that Truist had suggested the Trust Code might not apply because the arrangement could be an exempt deed-of-trust arrangement and invited further briefing on that question.

The issue was whether Texas Trust Code Section 111.0035 barred enforcement of the indenture clause excluding Truist’s liability for punitive damages. The court described the parties’ arguments:

Truist posits that the punitive damages waiver is valid consideration for Truist’s agreement to serve as Master Trustee. Relying primarily on Bombardier Aerospace Corp. v. SPEP Aircraft Holdings, LLC, 572 S.W.3d 213, 231 (Tex. 2019), Truist further argues that sophisticated parties are free to contract and that liability limitation clauses are valid limited warranties that were the basis of the parties’ bargain. Truist also cites Bombardier for the premise that even fraud does not automatically vitiate a liability limitation clause. Thus, Truist urges that the punitive damages waiver is enforceable and precludes Preston Hollow from recovering punitive damages here. Preston Hollow relies on Mendell v. Scott, No. 01-20-00578 2023 WL 4712050, *13 (Tex. App—1st Dist. July 25, 2023, pet. denied) to argue that Trust Code § 114.007 precludes enforcing punitive damages waivers favoring trustees where the trustee is found to have breached their duty in bad faith, intentionally, or with reckless disregard for the purpose of the trust. Preston Hollow further cites Ridge Nat. Res., L.L.C. v. Double Eagle Royalty, L.P., 564 S.W.3d 105, 138 (Tex. App.—8th Dist. 2018, no pet.) to assert that courts refuse to enforce contract provisions in direct conflict with statutory protections.

Id.

The court held that the Trust Code did not make punitive damages nonwaivable and therefore did not bar the waiver in this agreement between sophisticated parties. The ruling did not address whether the clause limited compensatory damages or other recoveries. The court held: