Texas Banking Commissioner Penalizes 2 Crypto Firms for Unlicensed Money Transmission Involving Stablecoins

In September 2026, Texas Banking Commissioner Charles G. Cooper issued two consent orders resolving allegations that two cryptocurrency and payment companies conducted money transmission in Texas without the required license under the Texas Finance Code.

On Sept. 11, the Commissioner entered a consent order against OKX, Inc., formerly known as OkCoin USA, Inc., assessing a $95,000 monetary penalty.

On Sept. 23, the Commissioner entered a consent order against Triple A Technologies Pte Ltd., assessing a $20,000 monetary penalty.

According to the Commissioner, both companies engaged in the receipt and transmission of stablecoins without a money transmission license. OKX allegedly received sovereign currency and stablecoins for transmission and provided custody services to Texas customers, while Triple A allegedly processed payments that allowed its merchant partners to accept and send stablecoins and other non-convertible cryptocurrencies. The companies resolved the respective matters with the Department without admitting or denying the Commissioner’s factual findings or any violation of law.

Settlement with OKX

The Allegations. OKX is a Delaware corporation based in San Jose, California, that operates a cryptocurrency trading and third-party exchange services platform.

The Commissioner found that, between 2018 and 2024, OKX received sovereign currency and stablecoins for transmission in connection with third-party cryptocurrency exchange from Texas customers, and provided custody services for digital assets and stablecoins to Texas customers. OKX asserted that this activity in Texas was inadvertent.

The consent order tracks a change in applicable Texas law during the relevant period. Until Sept. 1, 2023, money transmission in Texas was regulated under Chapter 151 of the Texas Finance Code, which prohibited “engaging in the business of money transmission” in the state.[1]

“ Money transmission ” was defined as the receipt of money or monetary value by any means in exchange for a promise to make the money or monetary value available at a later time or in a different location. [2]

” was defined as the receipt of money or monetary value by any means in exchange for a promise to make the money or monetary value available at a later time or in a different location. “Engaging in the business of money transmission” was defined as receiving or expecting to receive compensation, directly or indirectly, for conducting money transmission.[3]

Effective Sept. 1, 2023, the Texas Legislature enacted the Money Services Modernization Act (MSMA), which, among other things, changed the definition of “money transmission” to mean receiving money for money transmission services from a person located in the state.[4] The amended Finance Code provides that “a person may not engage in the business of money transmission or advertise, solicit, or hold itself out as a person that engages in the business of money transmission” without a license or exemption.[5]

Applying both the former and current statutes to the fund flows presented, the Department concluded that OKX had conducted money transmission in Texas, that the Department had not licensed OKX, and that OKX was not subject to an exemption under either former or current laws governing money transmission licensure. As of the effective date of the consent order, OKX’s own application for a money transmission license was pending with the Department and had not been granted.

The Settlement. The consent order imposes a monetary penalty and injunctive relief. The Commissioner noted that, as required by Finance Code Section 152.407(d), he had considered the seriousness of the violations, OKX’s compliance history, and OKX’s good faith in attempting to comply. The Commissioner also stated that he considered OKX’s representations as to transaction volume, the length of time it had been conducting an unlicensed money transmission business, and other factors. He determined that a $95,000 monetary penalty was appropriate.

Monetary penalty. Within 30 days of the effective date, OKX is to pay $95,000 to the Department as an administrative penalty under Finance Code Section 152.407.

Within 30 days of the effective date, OKX is to pay $95,000 to the Department as an administrative penalty under Finance Code Section 152.407. Injunctive relief. OKX must refrain from conducting money transmission in Texas unless it is licensed under Chapter 152.

Nothing in the consent order prohibits OKX from obtaining a money transmission license in the future. The consent order also does not restrict the Department from pursuing enforcement concerning other violations not currently known to it. In agreeing to the consent order, OKX waived its rights to an administrative hearing, to present defenses, and to judicial review.

Settlement with Triple A

The Allegations. Triple A is a Singapore-based company engaged in payment processing services. As with OKX, the Department asserted jurisdiction under Chapter 152 of the Finance Code, including its predecessor, Chapter 151.

The Commissioner found that Triple A provided payment processing services for merchant partners that allowed the merchants to accept payments in stablecoins and other non-convertible cryptocurrencies and to send stablecoins and other non-convertible cryptocurrencies to designated recipients. The Department concluded that Triple A conducted money transmission in Texas by receiving money or monetary value and then transmitting an equivalent value to its merchant partner or a recipient designated by the merchant.

Applying the definitions under both the former and current laws governing money transmission licensure to the fund flows presented, the Department concluded that Triple A had been conducting money transmission in Texas, that the Department had not licensed it, that it was not an authorized delegate of a license holder, and that, at the time of the Department’s original inquiry, it was neither excluded from licensure nor granted an exemption under either chapter. On that basis, the Commissioner found that Triple A had violated both the former and current laws in effect when the conduct occurred. A money transmission license application submitted by Triple A’s subsidiary, Triple A Technologies Inc., had been accepted for filing by the Department on Oct. 23, 2025.

The Settlement. The consent order imposes a monetary penalty and injunctive relief. As with the OKX order, the Commissioner stated that he had considered the seriousness of the violation, Triple A’s compliance history, and its good-faith efforts to comply, as required by Finance Code Section 152.407(d).

Monetary penalty. Within 30 days of the effective date, Triple A must pay a $20,000 monetary penalty.

Within 30 days of the effective date, Triple A must pay a $20,000 monetary penalty. Injunctive relief. Triple A must cease conducting money transmission in Texas until licensed or exempt. The consent order clarifies that this restriction does not prevent Triple A’s subsidiary from engaging in money transmission in Texas while duly licensed by the Department.

Nothing in the consent order prohibits Triple A or an affiliate from obtaining a license in the future. The consent order also does not restrict the Department from pursuing enforcement as to other violations not currently known to it. Triple A waived its rights to an administrative hearing, to present defenses, and to judicial review.

Takeaways

Actual operations — and actual fund flows — affect licensure requirements. In assessing OKX and Triple A’s licensure obligations under Texas law, the Department looked past the companies’ description of their own products as a “cryptocurrency trading and third-party exchange services platform” and a “payment processing” business, respectively. The consent orders illustrate how money transmitter licensing requirements under state law focus on fund flows and, accordingly, may reach digital-asset businesses based on actual business operations — regardless of how companies describe their operations to the public or the state.

Timing of an application or disclosure of misconduct may factor into the outcome. OKX’s own money transmission licensure application was pending, and Triple A’s subsidiary had an application on file, yet neither avoided a penalty for the prior conduct. At the same time, the Commissioner expressly weighed each company’s compliance history and good faith intent under Finance Code Section 152.407(d). The outcomes of these enforcement actions suggest that timing and proactive disclosure may be important considerations for the Department when assessing potential misconduct.

Additionally, the Commissioner announced the settlements with these companies less than one month after announcing a settlement with an escrow provider for engaging in money transmission activity in Texas without the required license. Given the uptick in the Department’s enforcement actions alleging unlicensed money transmission, businesses may face increased scrutiny in Texas — particularly when applying for or operating without a money transmission license.

More states are adopting the MMTMA. The MSMA, the new money transmitter legislation enforced by the Commission in this action, largely adopts the Conference of State Bank Supervisors’ Model Money Transmission Modernization Act (MMTMA). As we discussed in a prior blog post, more than 30 other states have adopted the MMTMA in whole or in part, in an effort to promote greater consistency in money transmitter regulation at the state level. Despite this promise of greater consistency, however, specific licensure requirements, exemptions, and operational rules may vary between states.

The GENIUS Act adds new regulatory complexity for companies handling stablecoins. The OKX and Triple A enforcement actions involve the regulation of receiving and transmitting stablecoins under state law, even as a framework for stablecoin regulation continues to emerge at the federal level under the GENIUS Act and the federal agencies tasked with implementing the statute[6]. While the GENIUS Act establishes federal and state regulatory pathways for “permitted payment stablecoin issuers” and may preempt certain state licensing requirements applicable to particular issuers, it is not expected to displace state money-transmission requirements generally. To the extent businesses such as OKX and Triple A act as exchanges, custodians, or payment processors rather than as issuers of stablecoins, their receipt and transmission activities may remain subject to state money-transmitter licensing requirements.

As the federal and state frameworks mature in parallel, companies handling stablecoins may wish to monitor these developments and reevaluate their business operations as needed.

[1] See Former Texas Finance Code Section 151.302(a).

[2] See Former Texas Finance Code Section 151.301(b)(4).

[3] See Former Texas Finance Code Section 151.302(b).

[4] See Texas Finance Code Section 152.003(22).

[5] See Texas Finance Code Section 152.254.

[6] Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act), Pub. L. No. 119-27, 139 Stat. 419 (2025).