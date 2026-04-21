Texas AG Investigates Lululemon for Potential Presence of PFAS in Activewear
Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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Texas Attorney General (AG) Ken Paxton announced on April 13, 2026, that he issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) to Lululemon USA Inc. (Lululemon) as part of an investigation into whether the Company “has misled consumers about the safety, quality, and health impacts of its products.” The press release notes that Lululemon “markets itself as a wellness-focused lifestyle brand emphasizing sustainability and performance.” According to the press release, “emerging research and consumer concerns have raised questions about the potential presence of certain synthetic materials and chemical compounds in their apparel that may be associated with endocrine disruption, infertility, cancer, and other health issues.” The investigation will examine whether Lululemon’s athletic apparel contains per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) “that their health-conscious customers would not expect based on the brand’s marketing.” The Office of the AG “will also review the company’s Restricted Substances List, testing protocols, and supply chain practices to determine whether Lululemon’s products comply with its stated safety standards.”

Lululemon posted an item on April 16, 2026, entitled “Created without PFAS: What to know about lululemon’s products.” According to Lululemon, it does not use PFAS in products today, and its “ongoing focus is to help prevent the unintentional reintroduction of PFAS into our products through ongoing testing, monitoring, and collaboration with suppliers and third parties.”

Further contributions to this article by Dave Faris.

©2026 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

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