Terms of Service Just Got Teeth: Reddit’s Scraping Suit Against Anthropic Survives
Thursday, September 24, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Last week, a federal District Court judge largely rejected Anthropic’s demurrer to Reddit’s suit accusing it of improperly gathering user content to train its AI model Claude. Reddit, Inc. v. Anthropic PBC, No. 3:25-cv-05643 (N.D. Cal. Sept. 19, 2026). In the 2025 lawsuit, Reddit accused Anthropic of breach of contract, interference with contract, and unfair competition when it learned that Claude was scraping content, including user data, off Reddit’s platform to help train the model. Reddit specifically asserted that Anthropic’s scraping violated Reddit’s user agreement, and that Anthropic, unlike Google and OpenAI, did not enter into a licensing agreement with Reddit before using its content.

Anthropic argued that federal copyright law preempted Reddit’s state-law claims and that they were copyright claims in disguise. The judge largely disagreed, holding that the contract, interference, and unfair competition claims each required an extra element beyond unauthorized copying and involved substantial state interests outside the Copyright Act. The judge also held that Reddit adequately alleged intentional interference by claiming that Anthropic continued scraping after being told it lacked permission. Finally, Claude’s own admission that it did not know if Reddit user data scraped for training was deleted was used as evidence that Reddit had sufficiently alleged the interference claim. Anthropic did score a partial win regarding Reddit’s unjust-enrichment and trespass-to-chattels claims, but the court gave Reddit an opportunity to amend them.

The case is still pending, so the ruling does not decide whether Anthropic is ultimately liable. Still, it is a useful reminder that well-drafted user agreements, terms of service, and licensing terms may give website operators claims that go beyond copyright law. Companies looking to protect their users’ content and data should clearly address automated scraping, AI-training uses, deletion obligations, and licensing requirements. Clear rules may not stop every scraper, but they can put a company in a much stronger position if a dispute ends up in court. They should also consider reasonable technical controls and consistent enforcement practices.

Copyright © 2026 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNEE SALE: Transcend Company, a direct-pay telehealth platform
Published: 22 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY: E-Commerce Distributor of Backup Power Equipment
Published: 21 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: OPIE Einstein Labs, LLC
Published: 17 September, 2026
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ASSETS: A Nevada Automotive Repair and Maintenance Company
Published: 17 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 11 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Belen 1945 LLC & Brick House NY LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Monroe Cinemas, LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Westfield Steel, Inc. and Westfield Steel Express, LLC
Published: 8 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Substantial equity and convertible debt positions in Novra Technologies Inc.
Published: 24 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF BANKRUPTCY SALE: Phillips Total Care Pharmacy, Inc.
Published: 12 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 4 August, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Robinson & Cole LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 