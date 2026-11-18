For the average user, a website’s terms and conditions are something that most people quickly breeze over and agree to without much thought, if they even read them at all. But these terms are essential when dealing with privacy claims. This week, a new opinion shows how critical the issue of consent can be for a defendant seeking to deal with a plaintiff’s complaint.

In A.A. et. al. v. Meta Platforms, Inc., No. 25-cv-08852-JSC, 2026 WL 3459945 (N.D. Cal. Nov. 13, 2026), several anonymous Plaintiffs brought a federal class action against Meta Platforms, Inc. in 2024 alleging violations of the California Confidentiality of Medical Information Act (“CMIA”), Cal. Penal Code §§ 631 and 632 of the California Invasion of Privacy Act (“CIPA”) and violations of the California Constitution. The Plaintiffs would eventually add two additional claims for negligence and wiretapping in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2511(1) before dismissing the case when Meta brought an initial motion to dismiss. By fall of 2025, however, Plaintiffs were back with a California state court complaint alleging the same six claims. Meta removed the case to federal court and quickly brought another motion to dismiss.

The facts of this case are fairly straightforward. The Plaintiffs were using a website run by Wisp, a website dealing in prescription medications. While using Wisp’s website, the Plaintiffs ordered various medications and attended telehealth appointments. Both Plaintiffs had active social media accounts with Meta’s Facebook platform. In the course of using Wisp’s platform, a Meta Pixel allegedly tracked actions taken including private data regarding prescribed medications purchased by users. Data collected by Meta was subsequently linked to a user’s Facebook account.

Meta argued that several of the Plaintiffs’ causes of action did not state a claim because the Plaintiffs had consented to Meta’s terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy. The court suggested that the parties resolve the issue of consent between them through summary judgment rather than through a process of judicial notice. Ultimately, the parties stipulated that the Plaintiffs did in fact agree to Meta’s terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy. Plaintiffs made one final amendment to their complaint to address the issue of consent, resulting in Meta bringing a final motion to dismiss which argued that all of the Plaintiffs’ claims failed because they had consented to Meta receiving information about their online activity on third-party websites, including information received from the Meta Pixel. The court agreed.

Because Plaintiffs’ CIPA claims require an absence of consent when confidential communications are recorded, Plaintiffs bore a burden to demonstrate a lack of consent. However, Plaintiffs had just stipulated to admit to consent, the singlemost crucial issue in this case. Meta’s privacy policy informed the Plaintiffs that Meta would receive information regarding websites visited, cookie data obtained through plugins, or the Meta Pixel. The privacy policy also disclosed that Meta partners would share users’ email addresses, cookies and advertising device IDs with Meta. Meta’s cookie policy made similar disclosures. The court noted that the privacy policy was unambiguous in its disclosure of the intent to collect purchase and transaction information. There was no plausible way for Plaintiffs to argue that they understood Meta’s disclosures to mean that they would not engage in tracking purchases and transactions on Wisp.

Plaintiffs had also attempted to add allegations that Meta had improperly transmitted information about Plaintiffs’ page views and other sensitive information that was disclosed to Wisp. But the court noted that the Plaintiffs’ allegations were conclusory and did not establish that any particular information about the Plaintiffs was ever transmitted to Meta or could be translated to Meta. Even if that were the case, Meta’s policies broadly disclosed to the Plaintiffs that this kind of information might be shared. The court was also not persuaded by Plaintiff’s attempts to highlight the fact that Wisp violated their own privacy policy by failing to protect the confidentiality of their user’s health information and selling user information to third parties. Wisp’s representations did not supersede Meta’s terms which the Plaintiffs had agreed to.

Lastly, the Plaintiffs argued that they did not consent to Meta’s conduct because they did not reasonably expect their activity on Wisp’s website to be sent to Meta since the information that was allegedly transmitted is protected under the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”) and the CMIA. Once again, the court stated that the Plaintiffs could not rely on the representations of Wisp to argue that Meta failed to obtain their consent. This attempt to “bootstrap” CCPA and CMIA notice requirements onto the Plaintiffs’ privacy claims was ultimately unsuccessful.

Having rejected Plaintiff’s arguments, the court then noted that Plaintiffs had been given five separate opportunities to amend their complaint to bring plausible claims. Even if another opportunity to amend was offered, the court was unpersuaded that Plaintiffs would be able to overcome the undisputed fact that they had provided consent to Meta’s conduct. Plaintiffs were denied an opportunity further amend and the complaint was dismissed.

Federal courts continue to be good venues for a defendant to bring consent-based arguments against complaints alleging privacy violations stemming from cookie and pixel related claims when compared to California state court.

As always, stay compliant, and stay safe.