The Tenth Circuit Should Adopt Its AI Verification Rule, With Clearer Standards

The Tenth Circuit has proposed requiring a human to verify court filings prepared with generative AI. The U.S. Court of Appeals released its proposal on September 18, 2026. If adopted, the changes would take effect January 1, 2027. The proposal is a welcome step toward making verification duties concrete. The court should adopt it with practical guidance and proportionate enforcement.

Proposed Rule 46.5(B)(4) would make attorneys and people representing themselves certify that a human reviewed documents prepared with generative AI before submission. That person must independently verify that all cited authorities exist and that all quotations and citations are accurate. The review must also cover the accuracy of legal analysis and compliance with relevant rules and ethical obligations. The certification remains qualified by the filer's knowledge, information, and belief after an inquiry reasonable under the circumstances. Filing the document would constitute the certification, without a separate AI disclosure form.

The Tenth Circuit already requires reasonable inquiry and provides sanctions. The Fifth Circuit declined a similar proposal in 2024, concluding that existing duties were sufficient. Illinois also requires thorough review under existing obligations, while advising against mandatory disclosure in pleadings. In February 2026, the Fifth Circuit used its existing authority to sanction a lawyer $2,500 in Fletcher v. Experian Information Solutions, Inc. for failing to verify briefing produced with AI and failing to be candid about that use.

The Tenth Circuit's proposal could help filers carry out those duties. As the Fifth Circuit explains in Fletcher, AI can attribute false statements of law to real cases. The requirement for independent human review addresses the risk of accepting a chatbot's account of an authority without reading it. The rule gives lawyers and unrepresented filers specific checks to build into their work before submission. Checking whether authorities support an argument can expose errors that asking a chatbot to confirm its answer would leave undetected. These instructions could improve compliance, although their effect remains unproven.

An error in the Fifth Circuit's notice declining its proposed rule illustrates why verification must include reading the cited authority. A September 22 article in The National Law Review reported my finding that the notice cited Federal Rule of Appellate Procedure 6(b)(1)(B), which concerns forms for notices of appeal in certain bankruptcy cases. The notice has been corrected to cite Rule 46(b)(1)(B), the relevant provision on attorney discipline. Although there is no evidence that AI caused the error, reading the cited rule would have exposed the mismatch. Lawyers owe that same scrutiny to authorities regardless of how they drafted the filing.

Rule changes should be accompanied by practical guidance explaining that review of legal analysis calls for a defensible reading of authority and fair treatment of contrary law. Checking whether an authority supports an argument can also involve reasonable disagreement about the law. A lawyer can meet that standard and still lose a disputed argument. The court should also clarify whether using AI solely for grammar or formatting triggers the new provision.

The proposal adds waiver of an issue and striking a document to the sanctions list, which already includes monetary penalties, dismissal or affirmance of the appeal, and other remedies. Because waiver can cost a client a viable argument, the court should consider the filer's conduct when choosing a sanction. Prompt correction of an isolated mistake should weigh in the filer's favor, while fabricated authorities or repeated failures to check sources warrant a stronger response. The court should also provide examples in plain language and opportunities to correct minor mistakes to help people representing themselves comply.

The Tenth Circuit should adopt the proposal with clear review standards and proportionate sanctions. With practical guidance and opportunities to correct minor mistakes, the rule could offer other courts a useful model for catching errors before clients bear the consequences.