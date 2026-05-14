Tenth Circuit Holds Single Sensitivity Training Can’t Support Hostile Environment Claim
Thursday, May 14, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On May 11, 2026, the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals held that a single mandatory racial sensitivity training did not meet the high bar for a hostile work environment claim under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 or Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act of 1866.

Quick Hits

  • The Tenth Circuit held that a single mandatory racial sensitivity training—and its alleged aftereffects—did not meet the high bar for a hostile work environment claim under Title VII or Section 1981.
  • The court found that training materials using terms like “white exceptionalism” and “white fragility” were not enough standing alone, because the plaintiff could not show they actually changed his job duties or advancement opportunities.
  • A failure to investigate employee complaints about training content did not independently create a hostile environment, but the court signaled it could strengthen a claim where other allegations are more substantial.

Summary

In Young v. Colorado Department of Corrections, the Tenth Circuit affirmed dismissal of hostile work environment and constructive discharge claims brought by Joshua Young, a white former employee of the Colorado Department of Corrections. Young alleged that a mandatory racial sensitivity training created a discriminatory workplace for white employees. After a prior appeal found a single training session insufficient, Young amended his complaint to add allegations about the training’s later effects on his work environment.

The court applied the well-established standard that a hostile work environment claim requires discriminatory conduct “sufficiently severe or pervasive to alter the conditions of the victim’s employment.” It found Young’s new allegations fell short: (1) his fear of future trainings was speculative; (2) the training did not require him to adopt any particular ideology; (3) a single disciplinary incident involving another officer did not affect Young’s own conditions; (4) his hesitation about using force reflected internal doubt, not actual job changes; and (5) the employer’s failure to investigate his complaints did not independently establish a hostile environment.

Employer Takeaways

The court acknowledged that diversity trainings can cross the line into unlawful discrimination, but this case offers a roadmap for staying on the right side of that line. Employers may want to include clear disclaimers that employees need not change personal values. Framing trainings as educational, not ideological, and documenting content changes over time, can undercut claims of an ongoing discriminatory program. And while a failure to investigate complaints was not dispositive here, such complaints merit serious attention—particularly where other facts might paint a stronger picture.

Listen to this post here.

© 2026, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Scope Technologies US Inc.
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: B2B Cloud Software Business
Published: 5 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

Supreme Court Holds Freight Broker Liable for Negligent Hiring
by: Kevin P. Hishta , Robert R. Roginson
SCOTUS Settles Federal Jurisdiction Question When Claims Are Stayed Under the FAA
by: Christopher C. Murray , Hera S. Arsen
Trump Administration Rescinds 2024 DOL White Collar Overtime Expansion
by: Keith E. Kopplin , Zachary V. Zagger
USCIS Requires Final Action Dates for Employment-Based Filings in June 2026
by: Brittani B. Holland
Employer Can’t Enforce Staffing Agency Arbitration Agreement, California Court Rules
by: Spencer C. Skeen , Katie M. Greenbaum
Federal Contractor DEI Compliance: What EO 14398 and the FAR Council’s New Guidance Mean [Podcast]
by: Lauren B. Hicks , Christopher J. Near
Anti-DEI Law Requires Florida Contractors and Grant Recipients to Certify Compliance
by: Simone R.D. Francis , Kimberly J. Lehman
The Invisible Disability: An Employer’s Guide to Mental Health and the ADA
by: Fiona W. Ong
Litigation Lens: PIPs Under the Microscope—Adverse Action or Management Tool? [Podcast]
by: S. Michael Nail , Sarah M. Zucco
Stress, Burnout, and Safety: OSHA’s Modern Approach to Worker Well-being
by: Karen Tynan , Tyler C. Strobel
German Federal Labor Court Clarifies Employer Duties for Suspicion-Based Dismissals
by: Dr. Martin Greßlin
Virginia and Maine Enact Pay Transparency Laws to Take Effect in July 2026
by: Cameron W. Ellis
Maine Revises Workplace Drug Testing Law
by: Aimee B. Parsons

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 