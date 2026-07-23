Tenth Circuit Adopts the “Objectively and Readily Verifiable” Standard for FCRA Furnisher Claims—and Makes It the Court’s Call

The Tenth Circuit has vacated a $500,000 Fair Credit Reporting Act verdict and joined the growing appellate consensus on what a consumer must prove to sue a furnisher for an unreasonable investigation. Two parts of the decision may reshape the litigation landscape for furnishers and consumer reporting agencies.

Key takeaways:

Confirms inaccuracy is a prima facie element of a Section 1681s-2(b) claim.

Joins Second, Fourth, Fifth, and Eleventh circuits in holding that to be actionably inaccurate, the reported information must be “objectively and readily verifiable” by the furnisher as containing a mistake or error.

Disputes requiring subjective assessment of credibility, as Plaintiff’s identity theft dispute would have required, do not involve an objectively and readily verifiable inaccuracy that is actionable under the FCRA.

Courts must make a threshold legal determination under the objectively and readily verifiable standard if the furnisher challenges the sufficiency of the consumer's claim because inaccuracy is a prima facie element of a § 1681s-2(b) claim.

Background

Section 1681s-2(b) requires a furnisher that receives a consumer dispute from a CRA to investigate. Some circuits, including the Tenth, have previously recognized that the FCRA does not require resolution of legal disputes about the validity of the underlying debt. E.g. Wright v. Experian Info. Sols., Inc., 805 F.3d 1232 (10th Cir. 2015). Several circuits have recently rejected the legal-factual distinction in favor of finding that to be actionable under Section 1681s-2, a claimed inaccuracy and the information in dispute must be “objectively and readily verifiable.” Sessa v. Trans Union, LLC, 74 F.4th 38, 42 (2d Cir. 2023); Roberts v. Carter-Young, Inc., 131 F.4th 241, 251 (4th Cir. 2025); Reyes v. Equifax Info. Servs., LLC, 140 F.4th 279, 288 (5th Cir. 2025); Holden v. Holiday Inn Club Vacations Inc., 98 F.4th 1359, 1369 (11th Cir. 2024). Ward makes the Tenth Circuit the fifth to apply the standard and squarely holds that, under the FCRA reported information is actionably “inaccurate” only if that information is objectively and readily verifiable by the furnisher as containing a mistake or error.

What Happened

Robbin Ward’s daughter used his Social Security number and driver’s license to lease a Texas apartment in his name. After she stopped paying, the landlord evicted her, took a Texas default judgment against Ward, and placed the debt with National Credit Systems for collection. NCS communicated the delinquency to one or more CRA. Ward disputed it as identity theft and submitted an FTC identity-theft report and affidavit. Ward’s own materials undercut the dispute: he admitted giving his daughter his driver’s license in the past, acknowledged the disputed pay stubs were hers with his name substituted, and conceded he had never reported the license stolen. NCS confirmed the identifying documents matched Ward, treated the debt as accurate, and kept furnishing the delinquency. The district court sent the case to a jury, which returned a verdict if $500,000 for emotional distress in Ward’s favor.

The Ruling

Inaccuracy is a prima facie element. The Court first rejected plaintiff’s argument that inaccuracy is not an element of a section 1681s-2(b) claim, finding that “to establish a prima facie case under § 1681s-2(b) of the FCRA, the consumer must at least establish that: (1) he disputed the information through a CRA, …; (2) the information was in fact inaccurate or incomplete; (3) the furnisher's investigation of his dispute was unreasonable, …; (4) he suffered an injury; and (5) the furnisher's unreasonable investigation was the actual cause of his injury.”

Defining Inaccuracy Under the FCRA. To determine what constitutes an actionable inaccuracy, the Court looked at the text of Section 1681s-2(b), the dictionary definition of accuracy, and other subsections of the FCRA to conclude, in agreement with the fourth, second, fifth, and eleventh circuits, that the consumer must demonstrate the disputed information is objectively inaccurate. ("We thus follow the Fourth, Second, Fifth, and Eleventh Circuits and conclude that under the FCRA “reported information is actionably ‘inaccurate’ only if that information is objectively and readily verifiable” by the furnisher as containing a mistake or error.").

The Tenth Circuit quoted from the Fourth Circuit’s decision in Roberts to explain that “[A] dispute that involves complex fact-gathering and in-depth legal analysis of the sort that courts would typically perform is not objectively and readily verifiable. A dispute that implicates unsettled questions of law and requires credibility determinations and quasi-discovery isn't either.”

Judges in the Tenth Circuit also noted that other circuits have established that information based on clear factual mistakes, transcription errors, or the uncomplicated application of legal principles to established facts generally qualifies as objectively and readily verifiable. By contrast, information whose accuracy depends on resolving a disputed issue that lacks a clear answer does not.

Sufficiency of a consumer’s claim is decided by the Court. In adopting the standard, the Tenth Circuit ruled that because inaccuracy is a prima facie element of a section 1681s-2(b) claim, when a furnisher challenges the sufficiency of the consumer’s claim, courts must make a threshold legal determination under the objectively and readily verifiable standard…. (“[I]n determining whether a claimed inaccuracy is potentially actionable under § 1681s-2, a court must determine ... whether the information in dispute is ‘objectively and readily verifiable.’”).

Ward’s identity-theft claim is not objectively and readily verifiable. The Tenth Circuit found that Ward’s identity theft claim was not objectively and readily verifiable because “NCS would have had to take Ward at his word that he was not involved in his daughter's fraud” without objectively verifiable evidence establishing this as a fact.

The evidence proposed by Ward as objectively establishing his victimhood -- the pay stubs and social security letter that were obviously fake, the fact that the phone number used to rent the apartment was not Ward's, and Ward's actual paystubs and mortgage statement showing he lived in Colorado and not Texas – were insufficient because “none of that evidence forecloses the possibility that Ward either allowed his daughter to use his information to obtain the lease or that she did so without his permission initially but that he subsequently chose to protect her and helped conceal her deception,” and thus should bear responsibility for the rental debt. Even a confession from the daughter would not have sufficed, because its truth would itself have required a credibility judgment.

Why It Matters

Ward hands furnishers and CRAs in the Tenth Circuit a threshold defense with real force. Because verifiability is a legal question when the underlying facts are undisputed, the disputes most likely to hinge on credibility, such as identity theft, fraud, and “not my debt” claims, can be resolved by the court before reasonableness ever reaches a jury. Expect these arguments at the motion-to-dismiss and summary-judgment stages, and in Rule 50 motions where, as here, a case slips through to trial.

The win has limits worth heeding. The court took care to say that not every identity-theft claim fails: a dispute backed by objective evidence severing the consumer from the debt (a mismatched Social Security number, an address never associated with him) can still be actionable. The practical charge for furnishers is to build investigations around what the objective record shows and to document why a credibility-dependent dispute could not be verified from available evidence.

The trend is still building. Five circuits now apply the standard. The Third Circuit has recognized the developing standard but is yet to formally adopt it. The Davis v. Trans Union, LLC decision now on appeal is an opportunity for the Ninth Circuit to weigh in. Whether it will align with the emerging consensus remains to be seen. Dispute procedures anchored in objective record review, not adjudication of the consumer’s narrative, are fast becoming the compliance baseline.