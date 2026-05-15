Tennessee Bans Noncompetes for Workers Making Less Than $70,000 Annually
Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Quick Hits

  • On May 7, 2026, Tennessee Governor Lee signed into law legislation that bans noncompete agreements for workers who earn less than $70,000 per year.
  • The law will apply to agreements entered into, renewed, or amended on or after July 1, 2026.
  • Noncompetes executed after July 1, 2026 for employees who do not meet the minimum annualized compensation will be void and unenforceable.

Under House Bill (HB) 1034, total annual earnings includes wages, salary, commissions, nondiscretionary bonuses, and other forms of remuneration. Annualized compensation for an hourly employee must be calculated by multiplying the employee’s hourly rate by forty and multiplying the product by fifty-two.

The legislation also introduces new rebuttable presumptions for the permissible duration of covenants not to compete. For employees and independent contractors, a noncompete clause lasting two years or less is presumed reasonable. For distributors, dealers, franchisees, lessees, and trademark licensees, three years or less is presumed reasonable. For sellers of a business or equity interest, either five years or the duration of earn-out or seller payments (whichever is longer) is presumed reasonable. In addition, the legislation notes courts may modify a restrictive covenant to render it reasonable and enforceable.

Tennessee previously limited noncompete agreements for physicians to a duration of two years or less.

The new legislation does not affect the enforceability of nonsolicitation and nondisclosure agreements in Tennessee. The new law codifies existing common law that permits courts to modify a restrictive covenant to make it reasonable and enforceable.

Tennessee’s action is part of a growing trend with more states restricting the use of noncompete clauses. Maryland, Minnesota, Oregon, Virginia, and Washington recently enacted laws to limit restrictive covenants.

Next Steps

The legislation will take effect for noncompete agreements entered into, renewed, or amended on or after July 1, 2026. To ensure compliance with applicable state laws, employers in Tennessee should examine their existing noncompete agreements, evaluate their practices regarding which employees and positions are subject to noncompete agreements, and identify any employees making less than $70,000 per year. Standard forms and templates may need to be updated so that the stated duration will be deemed presumptively reasonable.

Nonsolicitation agreements and nondisclosure agreements remain important tools for employers seeking to protect trade secrets, proprietary information, and business interests.

Listen to this post here.

© 2026, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Scope Technologies US Inc.
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

Nebraska Bans Noncompetes for Healthcare Staffing Agencies
by: David L. Zwisler
Fifth Circuit: When Telework Isn’t a Reasonable Accommodation
by: Tiffany Cox Stacy
Fifth Circuit Rules Employee’s Conduct, Not Pregnancy, Drove Firing
by: Tiffany Cox Stacy
DOL Issues Enforcement Guidance for Pension Benefit Statements
by: Katrina M. Clingerman , David S. Rosner
German Federal Labor Court Rules on Right to Information in Suspected Gender Pay Bias
by: Lena M. Beyer, LL.M. (Tokyo)
Nebraska Enacts State WARN Law
by: David L. Zwisler
Beltway Buzz, May 15, 2026
by: James J. Plunkett
Caddies on Deck: Legal Obligations and Seasonal Hiring for Golf Facilities
by: Marissa E. Cwik , R. Scott DeLuca
A Practical Guide to Determining Who Is a ‘Subcontractor’ Under the FAR
by: Joseph E. Ashman
Supreme Court Holds Freight Broker Liable for Negligent Hiring
by: Kevin P. Hishta , Robert R. Roginson
SCOTUS Settles Federal Jurisdiction Question When Claims Are Stayed Under the FAA
by: Christopher C. Murray , Hera S. Arsen
Trump Administration Rescinds 2024 DOL White Collar Overtime Expansion
by: Keith E. Kopplin , Zachary V. Zagger
USCIS Requires Final Action Dates for Employment-Based Filings in June 2026
by: Brittani B. Holland

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 