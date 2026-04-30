Tempus AI Faces Class Action Cases for Collection of Genetic Information in Acquisition
Thursday, April 30, 2026
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Multiple class action cases have been filed against Tempus AI alleging that, during its acquisition of Ambry Genetics, the company improperly collected and disclosed genetic information without obtaining prior written consent from individuals during its acquisition of Ambry. Tempus acquired Ambry, a genetic testing firm, in February 2025 for $600 million. The acquisition included the transfer of Ambry’s database, which included the genetic information of hundreds of thousands of its customers. The allegations are that the database was transferred without proper consent, in violation of the Illinois Genetic Information Privacy Act.

In addition, the lawsuits claim that Tempus used the genetic information it collected for training its AI models and is sharing it with pharmaceutical companies for profit. The lawsuits seek damages and an injunction to prevent Tempus from further sharing the genetic information.

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