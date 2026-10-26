Tell Me What You Want, What You Really, Really Want: FDA’s Top Officials Put Their Psychedelics Position in Writing

As the Spice Girls taught us in the nineties, it’s a lot easier if you tell me what you want, what you really, really want. Last month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) did just that. On September 10, four of the FDA’s top drug officials took to the pages of the New England Journal of Medicine to lay out what they’re calling the FDA’s “new framework for psychedelic drugs.” Some of it was familiar ground, but there were a few genuinely new wrinkles, too.

Who’s Who

Before getting into the substance, it’s worth knowing who actually authored the article. The commentary comes from four officials at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), the division responsible for reviewing and approving new drugs. Those four officials include: Michael Davis, who was just named CDER’s permanent Center Director after serving as Deputy Center Director (and who, notably, spent 2022 to 2025 as Chief Medical Officer at the Usona Institute, a nonprofit developing psychedelic drugs for depression and PTSD, before returning to the agency); Teresa Buracchio, who directs CDER’s Office of Neuroscience; Tiffany Farchione, who directs that office’s Division of Psychiatry, which reviews the vast majority of psychedelic drug applications; and Bernard Fischer, the division’s Deputy Director. In other words, this isn’t a press-shop summary dressed up for a medical audience. It’s the actual decision-makers, in their own words, in one of the most-read journals in medicine.

The Mental Health Crisis, Front and Center

The commentary opens with a familiar refrain — reminding readers just how big the mental health crisis in this country has become, with major depressive disorder and PTSD getting star billing. The message boils down to this: existing treatments aren’t cutting it for a lot of patients, and FDA says it is “committed to meeting this moment with the urgency it deserves.” If that sounds like a broad, feel-good mission statement, it is. But there are real, practical details buried in it.

Who Actually Has Breakthrough Therapy Designation

The FDA used the commentary to reiterate its willingness to hand out Breakthrough Therapy designations to promising psychedelic candidates. In plain English, that designation is a fast pass: The FDA gives the company extra help and attention while it develops the drug, based on the theory that early data already looks like a real improvement over existing treatments. It does not mean the drug is approved, or even close to it; it just means the FDA is paying closer attention and moving a little faster. We wrote about the first LSD-based Breakthrough designation back in 2024, and the list has only kept growing since.

Since 2017, the following companies are some of those that have picked one up:

Lykos Therapeutics’ (now rebranded Resilient Pharmaceuticals) MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD received the first breakthrough therapy designation for a psychedelic drug in 2017 but later received a rejection from the FDA.

A designation was granted in October 2018 to Compass Pathways for its synthetic psilocybin formulation, COMP360, for treatment-resistant depression.

CYB003, Cybin’s deuterated psilocybin analog, was granted a designation in March 2024 for adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder based on Phase 2 durability data.

Definium Therapeutics’ LSD derivative DT 120 recently received its second breakthrough designation.

That said, nobody has actually crossed the finish line yet on a classic psychedelic or an entactogen, the categories the FDA’s own guidance uses to define “psychedelic drug.”

So, Here’s the Story from A to Z

Listen carefully — the substance isn’t all that new. The NEJM piece is really just a restatement of the FDA’s final clinical trial guidance for psychedelic drugs, published this past July after a three-year wait following the original 2023 draft. In short, this NEJM article isn’t new policy. It’s the FDA taking the same conclusions it already reached in July and putting them in front of a bigger medical audience. Three issues show up again and again: blinding, what to compare the drug against in a trial, and whether the benefit actually lasts. What’s really notable here isn’t new information. It’s that the FDA is now discussing all of this candidly in a major medical journal, rather than burying it in a guidance document that only regulatory nerds like me tend to read closely.

The Unblinding Problem

The article highlights once again that unblinding is one of the thorniest problems in this entire field. When a participant on psilocybin or LSD, for example, starts experiencing a profound altered state, and the placebo group is sitting there stone-cold sober, everyone in the room can generally tell who got the real thing. That “functional unblinding” problem invites expectation bias from patients, therapists, and raters alike, and the FDA isn’t pretending it has a silver bullet.

This isn’t a new concern. What is new is how the FDA now talks about fixing it. The agency says it’s open to using an active comparator, like a low dose of the same psychedelic or a different psychoactive drug, in place of an inert placebo, to make it harder for everyone in the room to tell who got the full dose. That’s a different tool solving a different part of the problem than a placebo arm, which is still useful for figuring out which side effects are actually caused by the drug rather than by the therapy or the set and setting. So, sponsors may end up needing both: an active comparator arm to deal with unblinding, and a placebo arm to isolate safety signals. It is not an either-or, in true FDA fashion.

Proving the Effect Actually Lasts

The psychedelics industry has long marketed itself around the idea of “one dose, lasting benefit,” and the FDA is essentially asking sponsors to prove it. Fittingly for an industry that talks a lot about durability, the FDA indicated it “is receptive to granting initial approval based on evidence of efficacy over a clinically meaningful duration (e.g., 12 weeks), in conjunction with a longer-term preliminary assessment of the need for and safety of treatment with additional doses (e.g., continuing blinded follow-up for 12 months).” Questions about optimal dosing intervals and long-term durability, in other words, don’t have to be fully answered before approval. They can keep being studied afterward.

For companies developing these drugs, that’s a meaningfully flexible posture. It suggests the FDA may not make them wait around for years of longitudinal data before even getting in the door, so long as they keep collecting it after they’re inside.

Safety Infrastructure Requirements

Given the very real risks that come with dosing someone with a substance that alters perception and judgment for hours at a time, the FDA flagged that it may require a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy, potentially including elements to assure safe use, along with postmarketing studies as a condition of approval. If you’re building out a commercialization plan in this space, this could be complicated. Accordingly, that’s infrastructure you should be thinking about now, not once an approval letter is already on your desk.

Why NEJM, and Why Now?

It’s worth pausing on the venue here. The FDA didn’t just post an update to a web page or drop another guidance document; it went to one of the most widely read medical journals in the country to make its case directly to the clinical and scientific community. The agency wants researchers, investigators, and academic medical centers, not just lawyers and industry proponents, to understand where it currently stands.

It also lands in a broader context. This commentary follows not only the July clinical trial guidance but also President Trump’s April 2026 executive order on accelerating treatments for serious mental illness, along with a related Health Resources and Services Administration request for information on how psychedelic therapies might actually be delivered in outpatient settings if and when something gets approved. Regulators appear to be building both ends of the pipeline at the same time, clinical trial standards on one side and real-world care delivery on the other, rather than waiting for an approval to happen and scrambling to figure out delivery logistics afterward.

What This Means for Sponsors and the Industry

None of this is binding the way a statute or regulation would be. But it is yet another clear public articulation of how decision-makers are thinking about psychedelic drug development at a policy level, and it reinforces the July guidance rather than rewriting it. If you’re a company developing one of these drugs, here’s what I’d be taking away:

Blinding strategy needs real thought early. If your protocol still assumes a clean, traditional placebo-controlled design, it’s worth revisiting whether an active comparator arm, alongside or instead of a placebo arm, gets you to a more defensible dataset.

Durability data matters, but it doesn’t have to all come before approval. Plan for a meaningful efficacy window (the FDA has pointed to roughly twelve weeks) paired with longer-term follow-up (on the order of 12 months) to track relapse and redosing needs.

Start thinking about REMS and postmarketing commitments now. Given the safety profile of these compounds, waiting until an approval is imminent to build this out is too late.

Watch the delivery-infrastructure side of the ledger, too. The HRSA request for information on outpatient administration models suggests the government is thinking past approval, toward how these therapies actually get delivered, and if you’ve got a stake in the space, you should consider weighing in.

Rescheduling marijuana took years to get across the finish line after everyone assumed it was imminent. Whether psychedelics move faster through the pipeline the FDA is now building in public remains to be seen, but the FDA, for its part, does not seem interested in being caught flat-footed this time. We’ll be keeping an eye out.