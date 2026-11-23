Interesting bit of news for you.

Egypt-based BPO Teletarget, DBA InvestorFuel has fallen under an FCC subpoena but failed to respond to it. This made the Commission pretty cranky.

Last week it issued an order warning Teletarget it may be facing up to $180k in penalties if it doesn’t respond.

The Order is IN THE MATTER OF TELETARGET LLC DBA INVESTORFUEL, Citation and Order Citation for Failure to Comply with a Commission Order, 2026 WL 3580997 (F.C.C.), EB-TCD-25 (Nov. 20, 2026).

A bit more on Teletarget per the Order:

The Company’s website describes the company as a “lead generation” with “expert cold-calling services.” The Company claims that it provides “consistent, high-quality seller leads that drive results, all while staying [[at] budget.”…TeleTarget was formed in Wyoming in 2024, and its principal office and mailing address is located in Florida. However, Division staff confirmed that TeleTarget does not operate at the Florida principal office address. Despite its domestic presence, the Company also has a business address in Cairo, Egypt, and the Company’s website mentions that its callers are based in Egypt

Apparently Teletarget got onto the U.S. network by a company called AM Communication and apparently made 57,371,168 calls using AM Communication over about 18 months.

AM Communications claimed the calls were legal because they were not telemarketing– they were offers to buy houses not sell things.

So the FCC issued a subpoena to Teletarget to find out if that was true. It served the subpoena back in January but received no response. So now Teletarget has been ordered to respond or face up to $180k in sanctions.