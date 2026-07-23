TCPA LITIGATOR SUED FOR FRAUD!: Court Allows Fraud Claim to Proceed Against Consumer Who Applied for Health Coverage After Receiving allegedly Unwanted Calls

TCPA litigators will often trick and deceive callers in an effort to determine who is placing the calls and set up a TCPA lawsuit.

Well one medicare provider recently countersued a Plaintiff who allegedly set up a TCPA suit and the court is allowing a fraud claim to proceed against her.

In Keneisha Smith v. GetMeHealthCare, LLC 2026 WL 2089044 (M.D. Fl. July 21, 2026) the plaintiff alleged receipt of unwanted calls. In order to find out who sent her the messages she stayed on the line and was connected to GetMeHealthCare, LLC and then lied about her age to apply for coverage she did not qualify for.

Smith sued the Defendant for the unwanted calls. But the Defendant sued back arguing her participation on the call and the lie about the age constituted fraud.

Smith moved to dismiss the fraud claim arguing the claim was not viable under the circumstances of the case but the court disagreed:

GMHC alleges all of the relevant details regarding the alleged fraud, such as Smith’s conduct before the call (her consent to be contacted), when the call took place (June 12, 2025), how long the call was in total (7 minutes and 2 seconds), what misrepresentations Smith made during the call (that she consented to be contacted and her age), as well as how GMHC relied on the misrepresentations (by accepting the call from the thirdparty agent after Smith provided her consent to them and completing her enrollment). (Doc. 19 ¶¶ 8–15); (see also Doc. 29-2 at 2–4). GMHC alleges that Smith’s motivation to commit fraud was to predicate a lawsuit against GMHC to get money. (Doc. 19 ¶ 10). While Smith may disagree with that allegation, the Court must accept it as true at the pleading stage. See Belanger v. Salvation Army, 556 F.3d 1153, 1155 (11th Cir. 2009) (citation omitted). The recording and transcript of the June 12, 2025 call support most, if not all, of GMHC’s allegations. (Doc. 29-2). GMHC provided “the who, what, when, where, and how of the fraud alleged.

Simple.

Now a key fact here is the allegation tha t Plaintiff consented to the call in the first place– which is the way these cases usually crop up since TCPA defendants rarely make outbound calls without consent.

So if you find yourself in a TCPA lawsuit arising out of a first-party (r even third-party) data lead definitely keep a counterclaim for fraud in mind–especially if the consumer stays on the line to talk to your agents afterward!

Troutman Amin, LLP has been filing counterclaims like these on behalf of TCPA defendants for years– so this is nothing new for us. But it is always great to see a court side with the defendant in one of these!

Give us a call if you have questions– or talk to the Baroness at ASE about it!

Chat soon.