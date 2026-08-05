TCPA ADVANTAGE?: AiAdvatage to Settle TCPA Class Action For $3,000,000.00
Wednesday, August 5, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Another day, another wrong number TCPA class action settlement to talk about.

In Knox v. Maximus Education, LLC, dba Aidvantage, No. 2:25-cv-00121 (M.D. Ala.) AiAdvantage has elected to settle a TCPA class action arising out of prerecorded wrong number calls it attempted to make to service accounts.

The class is defined as:

All persons throughout the United States (1) to whom Maximus Education, LLC,
dba Aidvantage (“Aidvantage”) placed or caused to be placed a call, (2) directed to
a telephone number assigned to a cellular telephone service, but not assigned to a
current or former Aidvantage customer or accountholder, (3) in connection with
which Aid vantage used or caused to be used an artificial or prerecorded voice, ( 4)
from February 12, 2021 through September 26, 2025.

We talk about the importance of the Reassigned Numbers Database all the time– using the database can cut down on TCPA class action suits like this one.

AiAdvantage apparently did not use the database and, as a result, wound up making calls to wrong numbers.

There were 32,188 cellular telephone numbers in the class apparently so the settlement equates to $93.20 per person.

Claims and objection deadline is August 24, 2026 and final approval will be considered in October.

Plaintiff’s lawyer here is Aaron D. Radbil of Greenwald Davidson Radbil PLLC. They will be looking to collect about $1MM from this thing.

Will keep an eye on this one and see where it goes.

Can’t emphasize enough how important it is to protect yourself from wrong number class action lawsuits. Most companies get this WRONG.

© 2026 Troutman Amin, LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 4 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 3 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: KP Engineering Liquidation Trust
Published: 31 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: PIC Estate, LLC
Published: 27 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Activ Technologies, Inc.
Published: 26 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 6100 PARK CRCP LLC
Published: 22 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: 3DEO, Inc.
Published: 22 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc.
Published: 20 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Fulton SCG Development Mezz LLC
Published: 20 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Rice Memorial High School
Published: 15 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Troutman Amin, LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 