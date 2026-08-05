TCPA ADVANTAGE?: AiAdvatage to Settle TCPA Class Action For $3,000,000.00

Another day, another wrong number TCPA class action settlement to talk about.

In Knox v. Maximus Education, LLC, dba Aidvantage, No. 2:25-cv-00121 (M.D. Ala.) AiAdvantage has elected to settle a TCPA class action arising out of prerecorded wrong number calls it attempted to make to service accounts.

The class is defined as:

All persons throughout the United States (1) to whom Maximus Education, LLC,

dba Aidvantage (“Aidvantage”) placed or caused to be placed a call, (2) directed to

a telephone number assigned to a cellular telephone service, but not assigned to a

current or former Aidvantage customer or accountholder, (3) in connection with

which Aid vantage used or caused to be used an artificial or prerecorded voice, ( 4)

from February 12, 2021 through September 26, 2025.

We talk about the importance of the Reassigned Numbers Database all the time– using the database can cut down on TCPA class action suits like this one.

AiAdvantage apparently did not use the database and, as a result, wound up making calls to wrong numbers.

There were 32,188 cellular telephone numbers in the class apparently so the settlement equates to $93.20 per person.

Claims and objection deadline is August 24, 2026 and final approval will be considered in October.

Plaintiff’s lawyer here is Aaron D. Radbil of Greenwald Davidson Radbil PLLC. They will be looking to collect about $1MM from this thing.

Will keep an eye on this one and see where it goes.

Can’t emphasize enough how important it is to protect yourself from wrong number class action lawsuits. Most companies get this WRONG.