Tax Stuff You Should Know- Captive Insurance: When the IRS Comes Knocking [Podcast]
Tuesday, February 10, 2026
In the latest episode of “Tax Stuff You Should Know,” hosts Bob Pluth and Gene Magidenko unpack the CFM Insurance decision, spotlighting the complexities of captive insurance arrangements and the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) scrutiny of them.
They underscore the importance of tax planning needing to correspond with economic and substantive reality, the audit risks, including those tied to refund claims, and the implications of the IRS’ Dirty Dozen list. The discussion also stresses the importance of meticulous documentation and legal compliance, and notes that reliance on qualified professional advice can help mitigate penalties.
Takeaways
- Captive insurance companies must operate as bona fide insurance providers.
- The IRS continues to flag certain planning strategies as high risk.
- Taxpayers must maintain thorough documentation and comply with legal requirements.
- Courts focus on the substance of a transaction or structure rather than its form.
- Good-faith reliance on competent tax advice may mitigate penalties.
- Arrangements that promise outsized tax benefits warrant skepticism.
Current Public Notices
Published: 9 February, 2026
Published: 2 February, 2026
Published: 2 February, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: RE INS MARKETING ONLINE LLC, INS-PROPERTIES-BERRYVILLE LLC, FORT CHAFFEE HOLDINGS LLC
Published: 27 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Nelson Companies One, LLC, Conwin Carbonic Company, Premium Balloon Accessories, Inc., Cell-O-Core Co and OLJ LLC
Published: 26 January, 2026
Published: 19 January, 2026
Published: 15 January, 2026
Published: 13 January, 2026
Published: 13 January, 2026
Current Legal Analysis
More from ArentFox Schiff LLP
Upcoming Events
Feb
11
2026
Feb
12
2026
Feb
12
2026