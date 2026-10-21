Tax Court Upholds Steep Penalties on Charity Insiders Who Diverted Funds

Key Takeaways

The Tax Court upheld IRS penalties in two recent cases against insiders who used tax-exempt organizations for personal benefit.

In Jagannath, a charity president who moved $590,000 to his own company was assessed $1,327,500 in excise taxes.

In Fumo, a former state senator faced income tax deficiencies, 75% civil fraud penalties, and excise taxes on $483,890 in excess benefits.

The excess benefit rules reach both 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) organizations, and the taxes fall on the individuals involved.

Review insider compensation, loans, and reimbursements before disbursing funds.

What did the Tax Court decide?

In Jagannath v. Commissioner and Fumo v. Commissioner, the Tax Court upheld IRS penalties against individuals who diverted charitable resources for private purposes. The decisions highlight the serious personal tax and financial consequences charity insiders may face when they use tax-exempt organizations for personal gain.

What happened in Jagannath?

The Tax Court upheld $1,327,500 in excise taxes against the president of a section 501(c)(3) organization who moved charity funds to his own company. He withdrew $590,000 from the charity’s account and, 11 days later, executed a promissory note purporting to lend the funds to his own limited liability company. The court rejected his argument that he had repaid the funds. The total reflects the imposition of a 25% first-tier tax plus a 200% second-tier tax on the transaction because the transaction was not corrected.

What happened in Fumo?

Fumo demonstrates that the consequences can extend well beyond excise taxes. The Tax Court found that former Pennsylvania state senator Vincent Fumo, previously convicted of fraud, received taxable income by diverting a charity’s resources to himself, his staff, and his allies. The court upheld the IRS’s income tax deficiencies, 75% civil fraud penalties for 2001 through 2005, first-tier section 4958 excise taxes on $483,890 in excess benefits for 2002 through 2004, and additions to tax for failing to file Form 4720. The second-tier excise taxes were conceded after restitution was made to the charity.

What should nonprofit leaders do to reduce the risk?

Nonprofit organizations should maintain robust governance, financial controls, and careful documentation of transactions involving insiders. Compensation, loans, reimbursements, and other financial arrangements with insiders should be evaluated for potential private benefit and excess benefit concerns before funds are transferred.

Do these rules apply beyond 501(c)(3) charities?

Yes. Section 4958’s excess benefit rules apply to section 501(c)(4) and 501(c)(29) organizations as well as section 501(c)(3) public charities. Leaders and boards of these organizations should understand that misuse of exempt-organization assets can expose insiders personally to substantial excise taxes, income tax liabilities, fraud penalties, and additional filing-related sanctions. Organization managers who knowingly approve an excess benefit transaction may also face a separate 10% tax.