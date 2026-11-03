Tariff-ied! This Week in International Trade (November 2, 2026)
Tuesday, November 3, 2026
Key Takeaway: The longstanding assumption that tariffs would remain relatively stable and consistent across countries no longer holds. In an environment of rapidly changing tariffs and unpredictable trade disruptions, building flexibility into supply chains is essential. Importers should prequalify suppliers in multiple countries, establish alternative sourcing arrangements, and integrate tariff considerations into procurement and product design decisions. This includes evaluating tariff exposure, rules of origin, and opportunities to mitigate duty costs through foreign-trade zones (FTZs), duty drawback, and free trade agreements. Effective coordination among trade compliance, procurement, logistics, finance, and product development teams is critical to building resilient supply chains that can respond quickly to changes in trade policy while minimizing cost increases, operational disruptions, and impacts on customer service.
This Week in International Trade: Was it a good week or a bad week in trade? Let’s look into our crystal ball and see what the Great Prognosticator has to say:
Tariff Refunds
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|CBP reports CAPE Phase 3 refund processing metrics as of October 23, 2026. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reports that Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries (CAPE) Phase 3 has accepted 3,960 declarations covering about 15.8 million finally liquidated entries for International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariff refunds as of October 23. Overall, 315,069 CAPE declarations have been submitted and 222,754 have passed validation, covering roughly 44 million entries and $137.9 billion in potential and certified refunds. Phase 3 access is being opened to additional plaintiffs on a rolling basis.
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|Plaintiffs seek CAPE Phase 4 for AD/CVD entries. Importers are asking the Court of International Trade (CIT) to order CBP to implement a fourth phase of CAPE to promptly refund unconstitutional IEEPA tariffs on Type 03 (Antidumping and Countervailing Duties (AD/CVD)) entries, without affecting underlying antidumping and countervailing duty liabilities. They argue that CBP already has the technical capability to isolate and refund the IEEPA duties and that continued delays are improperly affecting antidumping duty calculations and causing competitive and financial harm to importers. Because the litigation challenges CBP’s administration of IEEPA refunds under 28 U.S.C. § 1581(i), rather than Commerce’s AD/CVD determinations, the plaintiffs have a strong argument for relief. A favorable ruling could pave the way for refunds on one of the largest remaining categories of entries subject to IEEPA tariffs.
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|CIT clarifies CAPE Phase 3 eligibility for protested entries. Judge Eaton clarified that finally liquidated entries subject to protests and pending litigation at the CIT are eligible for CAPE Phase 3 processing of IEEPA tariff refunds. Based on CBP’s declaration, the Court confirmed that these entries may be processed without first withdrawing the protests, regardless of whether they challenge only IEEPA duties or raise additional customs issues.
Tariff Litigation
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|CIT class action for IEEPA payers. The CIT has certified a rare CIT class action for all importers that paid IEEPA tariffs from February 1, 2025, to February 19, 2026. This is intended to provide a refund route for importers who paid IEEPA tariffs but have not yet filed their own case. Because of the likelihood that this will be appealed, and the uncertainty of whether the certification will be upheld, the quickest and surest route to a refund for importers with significant amounts of finally liquidated entries continues to be filing an individual 1581(i) action at the CIT.
Tariff Policy
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|Trump modifies Section 338 tariffs on Canadian goods. President Trump issued a new proclamation on October 23, 2026, modifying the list of Canadian goods subject to a 50% Section 338 tariff, effective for entries on or after 12:01 a.m. ET October 30, 2026. It removes 22 products (including certain plywood, paper products, machinery, refrigeration equipment, and packing crates/boxes) and adds 100 products (such as specific cocoa powder, paints, soaps, vinyl flooring, carpets, wood and paper products, canoes, chest freezers, valves, instruments, and waste products). The tariff applies regardless of United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) origin and is in addition to any Section 232 duties; it is currently being challenged in a lawsuit at the Court of International Trade.
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|Administration completes robots/industrial machinery Section 232 without tariffs. The administration completed a Section 232 national security investigation on robots and industrial machinery and, for now, chose not to impose tariffs or quotas. Instead, the White House directed Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) and Commerce to negotiate with exporting countries over import volumes, with a 180‑day report‑back, while signaling that future remedies could include tariffs, quotas, fees, or incentives to boost U.S. production if negotiations don’t adequately address underused domestic manufacturing capacity in these sectors.
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|Trump declines Section 232 tariffs on wind turbines, orders talks instead. President Trump chose not to impose Section 232 tariffs on imports of wind turbines and their parts, even though Commerce found that rising reliance on imported components threatens U.S. national security. Instead, he directed Commerce and USTR to negotiate agreements with trading partners to adjust imports and report back in 180 days. The fact that existing Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum, and copper (used in turbine components) already are in place was a factor in holding off on additional tariffs for now.
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|USTR targets late‑2026 for Section 301 overcapacity recommendations. USTR Jamieson Greer said USTR will issue recommendations from the Section 301 investigation into structural overcapacity by the end of 2026, and in any case before the March 2027 statutory deadline. He rejected the idea that the timing is political, citing the complexity of the issues and country‑specific responses, and added that he doubts current tariffs are “as high as they will go,” suggesting further increases are likely at the end of the process.
Import Regulations & Enforcement
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|DHS adds China-based gene‑sequencing firms to UFLPA Entity List. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is expanding the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) Entity List to add certain China‑based gene‑sequencing companies involved in large‑scale genetic testing and biological material collection that support Xinjiang’s mass surveillance and forced‑labor infrastructure. This is a reminder that the range of companies now found on the UFLPA Entity List is both multiplying and reaching new types of companies, emphasizing the importance of routine screening of suppliers and detailed supply chain mapping and due diligence.
Trade Remedy Investigations
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|New antidumping and countervailing duty petitions filed on shopping carts. A coalition of U.S. producers has brought a petition on shopping carts from China. The scope includes shopping carts with baskets made of welded steel wire of all makes and sizes, but excludes industrial and “pick” carts of a type used in distribution warehouses.
Cross-Border Financial Regulations
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|Treasury proposes expanded COINS outbound investment security rules. Treasury has issued a proposed rule to implement and significantly expand the Comprehensive Outbound Investment National Security (COINS) Act–based Outbound Investment Security Program, which will require U.S. persons to notify Treasury about certain transactions and prohibit others involving “covered foreign persons” in sensitive technology sectors. The proposal covers semiconductors and microelectronics, AI systems, quantum information, high‑performance computing/supercomputing and interconnects, hypersonic systems, and biotechnology, and sets definitions, scope of covered transactions, due‑diligence expectations, notification content, and penalties. It would: (1) impose outright prohibitions on hypersonic systems and specified biotech, and treat “super intelligence” systems as subject only to prohibitions (no notification track); (2) add Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Russia as “countries of concern”; (3) tighten the “reasonable and diligent inquiry” standard, including consideration of prior Treasury feedback and a potential public database of covered foreign persons; and (4) create a de minimis exception for otherwise notifiable transactions totaling under $50,000 in 12 months. Comments are due by December 7, 2026, via regulations.gov (Docket No. TREAS‑DO‑2026‑0595).
Economic Sanctions Regulations & Enforcement
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|New Chinese trade secrets sanctions proposed. China’s Ministry of Commerce proposed new rules authorizing sanctions against foreign companies, organizations, and individuals that infringe Chinese trade secrets in ways that threaten China’s sovereignty, security, or development interests. Potential measures include trade, export, and investment restrictions, entry and work bans, and monetary penalties; the proposal, open for comments until November 24, 2026, appears to respond to recent U.S. sanctions against five Chinese companies for alleged theft of U.S. trade secrets.
Export Controls Regulations & Enforcement
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|Belarusian citizen sentenced for conspiring to export U.S.-origin aircraft parts to Russia through Armenia. The alleged scheme involved shell companies, false documentation, and foreign intermediaries to conceal the Russian destination, resulting in shipments of dozens of aircraft components and millions of dollars in transactions involving a company on the Commerce Department’s Entity List.
Non-Trade Fun Fact of Interest Only to Me: Fortune-telling machines like the one in Big sit at a strange crossroads of old arcade engineering and carnival theater. Born in the early 1900s penny-arcade culture, they started out as simple contraptions that did one thing: take your coin and spit out a tiny, printed card with a “mystical” prediction. Over time, those basic card dispensers evolved into surprisingly sophisticated animatronic performances — hidden motors, cams, and gears working together to move the fortune teller’s head, hands, and eyes while lights flicker around a glowing crystal ball.
The character in Big — “Zoltar Speaks” — was created just for the movie, but it ended up reshaping how people think about these machines. Before that, arcade fortune tellers had all kinds of names like “Esmeralda” or “Grandmother’s Predictions,” but Big made “Zoltar” iconic enough that, years later, companies started producing real Zoltar machines, eventually turning “Zoltar” into a recognizable, trademarked brand. As to whether USTR has one, and is using it to come up with new tariff proposals — well, we can all speculate about that.
Current Public Notices
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