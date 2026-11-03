Tariff-ied! This Week in International Trade (November 2, 2026)

Key Takeaway: The longstanding assumption that tariffs would remain relatively stable and consistent across countries no longer holds. In an environment of rapidly changing tariffs and unpredictable trade disruptions, building flexibility into supply chains is essential. Importers should prequalify suppliers in multiple countries, establish alternative sourcing arrangements, and integrate tariff considerations into procurement and product design decisions. This includes evaluating tariff exposure, rules of origin, and opportunities to mitigate duty costs through foreign-trade zones (FTZs), duty drawback, and free trade agreements. Effective coordination among trade compliance, procurement, logistics, finance, and product development teams is critical to building resilient supply chains that can respond quickly to changes in trade policy while minimizing cost increases, operational disruptions, and impacts on customer service.

Was it a good week or a bad week in trade? Let’s look into our crystal ball and see what the Great Prognosticator has to say:

Tariff Litigation

Tariff Policy

Import Regulations & Enforcement

Fortune-telling machines like the one in Big sit at a strange crossroads of old arcade engineering and carnival theater. Born in the early 1900s penny-arcade culture, they started out as simple contraptions that did one thing: take your coin and spit out a tiny, printed card with a “mystical” prediction. Over time, those basic card dispensers evolved into surprisingly sophisticated animatronic performances — hidden motors, cams, and gears working together to move the fortune teller’s head, hands, and eyes while lights flicker around a glowing crystal ball.

The character in Big — “Zoltar Speaks” — was created just for the movie, but it ended up reshaping how people think about these machines. Before that, arcade fortune tellers had all kinds of names like “Esmeralda” or “Grandmother’s Predictions,” but Big made “Zoltar” iconic enough that, years later, companies started producing real Zoltar machines, eventually turning “Zoltar” into a recognizable, trademarked brand. As to whether USTR has one, and is using it to come up with new tariff proposals — well, we can all speculate about that.