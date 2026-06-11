TARGETED, NOT RANDOM: Magistrate Recommends Summary Judgment For Debt Collector On TCPA ATDS And FDCPA Claims

Hi TCPAWorld!

In Neal v. Transworld Systems, Inc., No. 25-218-JLH-EGT, 2026 WL 1678891 (D. Del. June 10, 2026), the United States District Court for the District of Delaware issued a Report and Recommendation recommending summary judgment for debt collector Transworld Systems on both a TCPA automated dialing claim and a Fair Debt Collection Practices Act notice claim.

Plaintiff David Neal owed a medical debt to Christiana Care Health Services from a 2023 emergency room visit. ChristianaCare assigned the debt to Transworld, which sent a validation notice to Neal’s address and then, between October 2024 and January 2025, sent him seven text messages about the outstanding balance. Neal filed suit alleging TCPA violations (automated dialing and prerecorded messages) and an FDCPA notice violation. He stipulated early to dismiss the prerecorded-message count, leaving the ATDS claim and the FDCPA claim for the court to resolve.

On the TCPA ATDS claim, Transworld moved for summary judgment under Panzarella v. Navient Solutions, Inc., 37 F.4th 867 (3d Cir. 2022), which holds that to violate the TCPA’s automated dialing provision, the defendant must actually employ a random or sequential number generator to produce or store the numbers dialed, not just own equipment that theoretically could do so.

Neal pushed back with three arguments: (1) Transworld’s records showed multiple phone numbers associated with him (including numbers appended from a third-party skip-trace vendor called Neostar), (2) account notes reflected a “dedupe phone” skip-trace request, and (3) Transworld allegedly withheld key discovery about its texting equipment. The court was unpersuaded on all three.

Neal did not dispute that he owed the ChristianaCare debt or that Transworld texted only his number about that specific debt. Under Panzarella, that is dispositive. Whether the equipment had the theoretical capacity to function as an ATDS is irrelevant. What matters is whether that capacity was actually used to generate random or sequential numbers. Here, Neal offered nothing to show it was.

On the FDCPA claim, Transworld presented internal records and an affidavit from its Director of Consumer Affairs establishing that a validation letter containing all required § 1692g(a) disclosures was sent to Neal’s correct address on September 24, 2023, through mailing vendor RevSpring, and was never returned as undeliverable.

Neal’s only counter was a sworn declaration that he never received the letter. The court gave it no weight because the FDCPA requires only that notice be sent, not received. Neal also argued that Transworld’s failure to produce USPS Intelligent Mail barcode data created a fact dispute, but he cited no authority imposing that obligation on a debt collector. Business records plus a supporting affidavit plus no return-undeliverable notification was sufficient. FDCPA claim fails too.

This decision illustrates a few points worth keeping in mind. First, on the ATDS front, Panzarella’s targeted-calling framework continues to provide strong protection for debt collectors in the Third Circuit: if the texts were sent to a specific individual about a specific debt, plaintiffs face a high bar to show that a random or sequential number generator was actually used. Second, on the FDCPA side, mailing vendor records combined with a competent affidavit and the absence of a return-undeliverable notification are sufficient to establish that notice was sent. A debtor’s sworn denial of receipt does not create a material dispute. Debt collector defendants defending FDCPA notice claims should ensure their mailing vendor documentation and internal records are organized and ready to support a § 1692g(a) summary judgment motion.