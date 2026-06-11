TARGETED, NOT RANDOM: Magistrate Recommends Summary Judgment For Debt Collector On TCPA ATDS And FDCPA Claims
Thursday, June 11, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Hi TCPAWorld!

In Neal v. Transworld Systems, Inc., No. 25-218-JLH-EGT, 2026 WL 1678891 (D. Del. June 10, 2026), the United States District Court for the District of Delaware issued a Report and Recommendation recommending summary judgment for debt collector Transworld Systems on both a TCPA automated dialing claim and a Fair Debt Collection Practices Act notice claim.

Plaintiff David Neal owed a medical debt to Christiana Care Health Services from a 2023 emergency room visit. ChristianaCare assigned the debt to Transworld, which sent a validation notice to Neal’s address and then, between October 2024 and January 2025, sent him seven text messages about the outstanding balance. Neal filed suit alleging TCPA violations (automated dialing and prerecorded messages) and an FDCPA notice violation. He stipulated early to dismiss the prerecorded-message count, leaving the ATDS claim and the FDCPA claim for the court to resolve.

On the TCPA ATDS claim, Transworld moved for summary judgment under Panzarella v. Navient Solutions, Inc., 37 F.4th 867 (3d Cir. 2022), which holds that to violate the TCPA’s automated dialing provision, the defendant must actually employ a random or sequential number generator to produce or store the numbers dialed, not just own equipment that theoretically could do so.

Neal pushed back with three arguments: (1) Transworld’s records showed multiple phone numbers associated with him (including numbers appended from a third-party skip-trace vendor called Neostar), (2) account notes reflected a “dedupe phone” skip-trace request, and (3) Transworld allegedly withheld key discovery about its texting equipment. The court was unpersuaded on all three.

Neal did not dispute that he owed the ChristianaCare debt or that Transworld texted only his number about that specific debt. Under Panzarella, that is dispositive. Whether the equipment had the theoretical capacity to function as an ATDS is irrelevant. What matters is whether that capacity was actually used to generate random or sequential numbers. Here, Neal offered nothing to show it was.

On the FDCPA claim, Transworld presented internal records and an affidavit from its Director of Consumer Affairs establishing that a validation letter containing all required § 1692g(a) disclosures was sent to Neal’s correct address on September 24, 2023, through mailing vendor RevSpring, and was never returned as undeliverable.

Neal’s only counter was a sworn declaration that he never received the letter. The court gave it no weight because the FDCPA requires only that notice be sent, not received. Neal also argued that Transworld’s failure to produce USPS Intelligent Mail barcode data created a fact dispute, but he cited no authority imposing that obligation on a debt collector. Business records plus a supporting affidavit plus no return-undeliverable notification was sufficient. FDCPA claim fails too.

This decision illustrates a few points worth keeping in mind. First, on the ATDS front, Panzarella’s targeted-calling framework continues to provide strong protection for debt collectors in the Third Circuit: if the texts were sent to a specific individual about a specific debt, plaintiffs face a high bar to show that a random or sequential number generator was actually used. Second, on the FDCPA side, mailing vendor records combined with a competent affidavit and the absence of a return-undeliverable notification are sufficient to establish that notice was sent. A debtor’s sworn denial of receipt does not create a material dispute. Debt collector defendants defending FDCPA notice claims should ensure their mailing vendor documentation and internal records are organized and ready to support a § 1692g(a) summary judgment motion.

© 2026 Troutman Amin, LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Variant Alternative Income Fund
Published: 8 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Certain personal property of Cubitac Corp. and Cabitac Corp
Published: 4 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wrapify, Inc
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RL Eastpoint LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Membership Interest in C-5 Investors Mezz, LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ICC Group Holdings, Inc
Published: 28 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Troutman Amin, LLP

PROTESTS TOO MUCH- Court Denies TCPA Plaintiff’s Motion to Quash Subpoenas to Banks–And There’s a Reason Behind It
by: Eric J. Troutman
And Louisiana Makes Twenty-Two…Louisiana Joins the Privacy Club: What the New Louisiana Data Privacy Act Means for You
by: William Fife
When “We Take Security Seriously” Isn’t Enough: Lessons from the FTC’s Illuminate Order
by: William Fife
FOREFEITURE PHONY?- Supreme Court Upholds FCC’s Forfeiture Power– But Only Because It Doesn’t Really Mean Anything
by: Eric J. Troutman
TEXAS INSURANCE EXEMPTION APPLIED!- Senior Life Insurance Company Loses War But Wins Important Battle for Insurance Companies Sued Under Texas State Registration Rules
by: Eric J. Troutman
BAD FACTS BAD LAW: 105 Unwanted SMS Messages Promoting “AI” Trading Signals Enough to Allow TCPA ATDS Claim To Slip Past the Pleadings Stage
by: Eric J. Troutman
THE DEBATE CONTINUES!: Northern District of California Holds Text Messages ARE Telephone Calls For TCPA Purposes
by: TCPA Practice Group
NO SECOND CALL, NO CLAIM- Court Dismisses Spoliation Allegations Over Choice Of Law, Expired Retention Rules, And Failure To Allege Multiple Calls In Violation Of The TCPA’s DNC Rules
by: Eric J. Troutman
CIPA WIN- California Superior Court Sustains Dismissal of Website Tracking Claims, Holding CIPA’s Pen Register Provisions Do Not Apply to Routine Web Analytics Technologies
by: Puja J. Amin
NBA HIT WITH TCPA CLASS ACTION- National Basketball Association Sued in TCPA Class Action For Failing To Honor Stop Requests
by: Eric J. Troutman
TWO TEXTS, ZERO CLAIMS: New Jersey Federal Court Holds Verification Code Texts Are Not Advertisements Under The TCPA And Orders Pro Se Plaintiff To Show Cause Why Sanctions Should Not Be Imposed
by: TCPA Practice Group
Texas Sues WhatsApp Over Its Encryption Promises: What Consumers Need to Know
by: William Fife
FTC to Require Cox Media Group, Two Other Firms to Pay Nearly $1 Million to Settle Charges They Deceived Customers About “Active Listening” AI-Powered Marketing Service
by: William Fife

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 