Talking Sports Law: A Conversation with Nick Brown, VP and Chief Administrative Officer for Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment [Podcast]
Saturday, August 15, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

In this episode of Talking Sports Law, host John Wilson and co-host Trevor Gates sit down with Nick Brown, Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment, the ownership group of the Atlanta Falcons football team and the Atlanta United soccer team. Nick shares insights from his transition from private practice to the business side of sports, where he helps oversee operations for an ownership group with franchises spanning multiple professional leagues. He discusses the skills that shaped his career, the unique challenges of working in a multi-team sports organization, and the evolving legal and business landscape of professional sports.

Copyright 2026 K & L Gates

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF BANKRUPTCY SALE: Phillips Total Care Pharmacy, Inc.
Published: 12 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: 4344 Middaugh Ave., Downers Grove, Illinois
Published: 10 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 4 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: KP Engineering Liquidation Trust
Published: 31 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: PIC Estate, LLC
Published: 27 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 6100 PARK CRCP LLC
Published: 22 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Rice Memorial High School
Published: 15 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from K&L Gates LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 