Talking Sports Law- A Conversation with Michael Donadio, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of the Pittsburgh Penguins [Podcast]
Friday, March 27, 2026
In this episode of Talking Sports Law, host Trevor Gates and co-host John Wilson are joined by Michael Donadio, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Michael discusses his role within the organization, his career path, and his perspective on key trends shaping the sports law industry.
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