Talking Sports Law- A Conversation with Michael Donadio, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of the Pittsburgh Penguins [Podcast]
Friday, March 27, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

In this episode of Talking Sports Law, host Trevor Gates and co-host John Wilson are joined by Michael Donadio, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Michael discusses his role within the organization, his career path, and his perspective on key trends shaping the sports law industry.

Copyright 2026 K & L Gates

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Arc Burger, LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ILFM LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Pilgrim House, LLC
Published: 16 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from K&L Gates LLP

The 2026 OPPS Drug Acquisition Cost Survey: Response Deadline Extended
by: Andrew D. Ruskin , Amanda Smith
Foreign Vessels Operating Under the Jones Act Waiver Should Consider What Other US Laws May Apply
by: Mark Ruge , Elle M. Stuart
White House Releases National AI Policy Framework
by: Scott J. Gelbman , Marne Marotta
Washington Legislature Adopts Income Tax and Changes to Estate Tax
by: Robert D. Starin , Sam Megally
Geopolitical Uncertainty in the Gulf: Contractual Risk, Force Majeure, and MAC Clauses
by: Amjad Hussain
Fame Isn’t Everything: Australian Designer Trumps Popstar After Long-Running KATY/KATIE PERRY Trade Mark Dispute
by: Gregory Pieris , Talia Le Couteur Scott
Arbitration World - Mediation of Aviation Disputes – The Mediation Rules of the Hague Court of Arbitration for Aviation [Podcast]
by: Peter R. Morton
Private Lending: Unfolding Litigation Developments and Managing Risks
by: Todd S. Fishman , Philip M. Guess
United States: A Place for Every Token and Every Token in its Place: The SEC “Airdrops” its New Crypto Taxonomy
by: Thoreau A. Bartmann , Lance C. Dial
Introduction of Qatar's Preliminary Real Estate Registry—Qatar Ministerial Decision No. 4/2026
by: Randa I. Shiblaq , Matthew R. M. Walker
2026 Update: New Requirements for New Jersey Employers
by: Vincent N. Avallone , George P. Barbatsuly
Conflict in the Middle East: Rights and Remedies Under the Laws of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)
by: Jennifer Paterson , Mohammad Rwashdeh
Talking Sports Law- A Conversation With Marissa Meli, Green Bay Packers Associate General Counsel [Podcast]
by: Trevor M. Gates , John S. Wilson

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 