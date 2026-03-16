Talking Sports Law- A Conversation With Marissa Meli, Green Bay Packers Associate General Counsel [Podcast]
Monday, March 16, 2026
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In this episode of Talking Sports Law, host Trevor Gates and co-host John Wilson are joined by Marissa Meli, Associate General Counsel of the Green Bay Packers. Marissa discusses her path from law school to working for a National Football League team and shares her perspective on key trends shaping the sports law industry.

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