Talent Risk Assessor, 7: Seven Steps From Trend to Defensible Action [Podcast]
Friday, October 2, 2026
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In this seventh and final episode of the Talent Risk Assessor series on Defensible Decisions, shareholders Scott Kelly (Birmingham/Washington, D.C.) and Lauren Hicks (Indianapolis/Atlanta) are joined by Pete Bell and Chrissy Blantz of the firm’s data analytics team to bring together the six workforce dimensions covered across the series—(1) selections and hiring, (2) dispositions, (3) separations, (4) talent progression, (5) performance, and (6) compensation—into a single, repeatable seven step framework. The speakers walk through each step in sequence, protecting privilege, validating the data, identifying the right comparison group, drilling down to investigate a flag, documenting a legitimate explanation, evaluating whether change is warranted, and monitoring over time, while emphasizing that these dimensions are interconnected windows into the same workforce rather than isolated analyses. The episode closes with a broader point that the Talent Risk Assessor’s value depends on integrating statistical rigor with legal judgment under privilege, and that this framework is designed to remain stable even as the regulatory landscape and underlying data continue to evolve.

 

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