Talent Risk Assessor, 6 - Pay Analysis Tools for Assessing Risk and Building a Defense [Podcast]
Friday, September 18, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

In episode six of the Talent Risk Assessor series of Defensible Decisions, Scott Kelly (Birmingham/Washington) and Cam Ellis (Atlanta) are again joined by Pete Bell of the firm’s data analytics team to examine how compensation data can be analyzed for potential pay disparities. Building on the performance rating patterns discussed in episode five, the speakers walk through a layered approach, starting with average pay comparisons among similarly situated employees, moving to a review of outliers on a scatterplot based on tenure and time in role, and then, finally to statistical significance testing. The discussion continues with consideration for factors such as prior experience, education, and geographic differentials that may act to explain observed differences. The episode emphasizes that this work must be conducted under attorney-client privilege, and the need for analysis refresh given expected employment movements, and that a more robust, regression-based analysis should be considered where flags remain.

© 2026, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: OPIE Einstein Labs, LLC
Published: 17 September, 2026
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ASSETS: A Nevada Automotive Repair and Maintenance Company
Published: 17 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 11 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Recovery Ally, LLC
Published: 11 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Belen 1945 LLC & Brick House NY LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Monroe Cinemas, LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Westfield Steel, Inc. and Westfield Steel Express, LLC
Published: 8 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Substantial equity and convertible debt positions in Novra Technologies Inc.
Published: 24 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Metal stamping and manufacturing company
Published: 20 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF BANKRUPTCY SALE: Phillips Total Care Pharmacy, Inc.
Published: 12 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 4 August, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 