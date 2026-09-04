Talent Risk Assessor, 4- Connecting Talent Progression to Retention Risk [Podcast]
Friday, September 4, 2026

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In episode four of the Talent Risk Assessor series on Defensible Decisions, shareholders Scott Kelly (Birmingham/Washington) and Lauren Hicks (Indianapolis/Atlanta) are joined by Emily Botto, a senior data analyst on the firm’s data analytics team, to examine talent progression and retention. Building on the voluntary separation patterns identified in episode three, the speakers walk through how time-to-promotion and tenure data, when read together, reveal whether certain job families or business units show both slower advancement and shorter tenure for certain demographic groups. The speakers also explore potential facially neutral barriers, such as promotion criteria that depend on informal access to senior leadership and the importance of identifying these patterns proactively and under privilege.

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