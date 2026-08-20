Talent Risk Assessor, 2- Auditing Disposition Codes for Legal Risk [Podcast]
Thursday, August 20, 2026

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In episode two of this special series of Defensible Decisions discussing Ogletree’s Talent Risk Assessor, shareholders Scott Kelly (Birmingham/Washington) and Chris Near (Columbia), who are joined by Chrissy Blantz from the firm’s Data Analytics team, focus on dispositions and merit-based hiring documentation. The speakers explain how disposition codes work alongside dashboard analytics to show whether hiring decisions are consistently tied to job-related, posted criteria, and offers practical guidance on auditing job advertisements and disposition practices to reduce litigation risk. The episode closes by previewing episode three, which will apply these same documentation principles to separations and terminations.

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