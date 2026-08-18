Talent Risk Assessor, 1- What Data Reveals About Selection and Hiring Processes [Podcast]

This special series of Defensible Decisions, discusses Ogletree’s Talent Risk Assessor dashboard that helps employers integrate data from the full employment lifecycle to give management a birds’ eye view of the legal risks associated with employment decisions. Episode one features shareholders Scott Kelly (Birmingham/Washington) and Chris Near (Columbia), who are are joined by Chrissy Blantz from the firm’s Data Analytics team, to examine how Ogletree’s Talent Risk Assessor evaluates selection and hiring processes for legal risk. Using a continuing hypothetical involving a multi-state employer, the group walks through stage-by-stage funnel analysis and explains why a statistical flag should prompt a legally informed inquiry rather than a conclusion about compliance. Scott, who is chair of the firm’s Workforce Analytics and Compliance Practice Group, also previews the data quality and documentation considerations that will be addressed in the next episode of the series.