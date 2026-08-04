Taking Sides- How a ‘Takings’ Clause Took Down a Landlord’s Rent Claim

Recently, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals for the State of New York issued a significant decision clarifying how “takings” provisions in commercial leases operate when government orders shut down a tenant’s business. See, Delshah 60 Ninth, LLC v. Free People of PA LLC (May 5, 2026), This decision is significant because it broadens the scope of a tenant’s argument to not pay rent in circumstances other than a force majeure event.

Background:

In March of 2020, the State of New York issued emergency shutdown orders in response to COVID-19. Free People of PA LLC, a Manhattan-based retail clothing tenant, stopped paying rent based on its lease agreement’s “takings” language. In response, Delshah 60 Ninth, LLC, Free People’s landlord, terminated the lease and sued for unpaid rent. Free People counterclaimed for wrongful termination and return of mistaken post-termination payments.

The District Court ruled in favor of Delshah, finding convincing the fact that Free People used the leased premises to store inventory and fulfill online orders and was, therefore, not deprived of all use and occupancy of the store.

The Second Circuit reversed based on the takings provision of the lease. The takings provision excused rent if Free People was:

“denied or deprived of either the use, occupancy and/or enjoyment of the Leased Space and/or the ability to operate its business thereon or therefrom by action or decree of any lawful power or authority…”

The Court treated “ability to operate its business” as distinct from mere use/occupancy. Because Free People’s business was a brick-and-mortar retail store (not a fulfillment center), limiting operations to online fulfillment meant it could not operate its business as contemplated by the clause.

Key Takeaways for Landlords:

The Second Circuit’s decision serves as a reminder that: